Pocketnest Introduces AI-Powered Financial Companion

DETROIT, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketnest, the woman-founded financial wellness platform, announces the launch of Birdie, its groundbreaking generative AI designed to transform how financial institutions engage with Millennial and Gen X communities.

Birdie represents a significant leap forward in Pocketnest's mission to empower financial institutions with cutting-edge technology that guides digitally-native communities toward financial independence through personalized guidance.

"Especially with the addition of Birdie, Pocketnest revolutionizes the financial services industry by making hyper-personalized financial education more accessible," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder of Pocketnest. "This innovation embodies our commitment to continuously evolve to meet the next generation's needs, and importantly, bring institutions key client insights and cross-selling opportunities."

Built on Pocketnest's foundation of behavioral science and advanced AI, Birdie provides instant, tailored financial guidance by integrating users' linked bank accounts, financial data, behavioral tendencies, and preferences. Users can simply type prompts like "How much should I save for retirement?" to receive customized education that aligns with their unique financial situations, personal banking and investment accounts, and goals.

"Birdie represents a game-changing opportunity for financial institutions to deepen engagement with their digitally savvy community," said Ben Maxim, Chief Operating Officer at Reseda Group and Chief Innovation Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union. "It's not just an AI tool—it's a digital financial advisor that grows with members, fostering financial literacy and empowerment."

For financial institutions, Birdie offers:

24/7 personalized financial guidance for their community

Strengthened position as a trusted financial partner

Enhanced ability to meet the evolving needs of Millennials and Gen X

Differentiation in a competitive market

Key client insights to drive cross-selling revenue opportunities

Birdie's launch follows Pocketnest's remarkable success over the past 12 months, including a 469 percent increase in total contract value and a 49 percent growth in new clients. The company's innovative approach has earned praise from industry leaders and resulted in significant improvements in financial wellness for partner institutions' users.

With the introduction of Birdie, Pocketnest continues to pioneer the future of financial services, making financial planning accessible, engaging, and almost addictive for the digital generation.

Pocketnest, Inc.™ is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships—while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards .

