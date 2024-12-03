Pocketnest Partners with GenWealth to Revolutionize Financial Wellness

Fintech brings AI-enabled platform to community of LPL-supported wealth group

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketnest, the woman-founded financial wellness platform, announces its partnership with GenWealth Financial Advisors, an Ark. and La.-based retirement and investment planning firm, with securities offered by LPL Financial.

Dedicated to empowering financial institutions with innovative technology that helps digitally-native communities achieve financial independence, Pocketnest aligns with GenWealth's vision and commitment to its diverse clients.

"As GenWealth strives to meet the needs of everyone working toward financial confidence, Pocketnest is an ideal partner," said John Shrewsbury, co-founder and advisor of GenWealth Financial Advisors. "Between Pocketnest's innovative approach to financial wellness and GenWealth's commitment to empower anyone to reach for true financial independence, this partnership is a natural fit that will ultimately benefit people working toward a bright financial future."

GenWealth selected Pocketnest as its fintech partner for its ability to revolutionize financial services, making financial planning accessible, engaging, and almost addictive for the digital generation. By integrating Pocketnest into its suite of services, GenWealth enhances its offerings in retirement and financial planning, individual money management, investments, and more.

"Our partnership with GenWealth marks a significant step in our mission to transform the financial services industry," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder of Pocketnest. "Together, we're making hyper-personalized financial education more accessible and meeting the evolving needs of the next generation."

Powered by behavioral science and generative AI, Pocketnest provides instant, tailored financial guidance by integrating users' financial data, behavioral tendencies, and preferences.

For institutions like GenWealth, Pocketnest offers:

24/7 personalized financial guidance for their community

Enhanced position as a trusted financial partner

Improved ability to meet Millennial and Gen X needs

Competitive differentiation

Key client insights driving cross-selling opportunities

Pocketnest will be available to all GenWealth clients in 2025, marking a new era in personalized financial wellness.

Pocketnest, Inc.™ is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships—while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards .

