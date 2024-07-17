Pocketnest Shines in Filene Case Study

Fintech revolutionizes credit union engagement with next-gen members

DETROIT, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketnest, the pioneering force in digital innovation for financial services, showcases groundbreaking credit union results from a Filene Research Institute case study.

The study, involving five top credit unions across the United States, demonstrates Pocketnest's ability to significantly boost member engagement, enhance financial wellness, and unlock substantial cross-sell revenue opportunities.

"Pocketnest has a foothold in fintech and can help financial institutions completely reinvigorate their brand, tech, and millennial engagement—all while bringing financial wellness to their communities," said Ben Maxim, CTO, Reseda Group; and Chief Digital Strategy & Innovation Officer, MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU).

As a white-labeled, AI-enabled digital platform, Pocketnest empowers financial institutions to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients. The Filene pilot study validates Pocketnest's unique approach to personalized financial guidance, combining behavioral science and artificial intelligence to make financial planning engaging and accessible.

Key findings from the study include:

Impressive User Adoption: 4,579 members across five credit unions downloaded, registered, and actively used the Pocketnest app during the three-month trial. Substantial Cross-Sell Opportunities: Pocketnest identified millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue potential, with 64 percent of members lacking emergency cash reserves and 21 percent needing retirement savings accounts. Enhanced Financial Wellness: MSUFCU reported a 53 percent increase in member financial wellness within the first month of using Pocketnest. Employee Benefits: MSUFCU saw a 55 percent increase in employee wellness, showcasing Pocketnest's versatility as an employee benefits platform. Positive Feedback: 67 percent of credit union leaders agreed that Pocketnest would increase member engagement and strengthen financial wellness.

"This study confirms Pocketnest's position as a digital trailblazer in the financial services industry," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder of Pocketnest. "By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, we're helping credit unions guide their members toward financial independence while fostering enduring partnerships."

The success of the Filene pilot reveals Pocketnest's commitment to revolutionizing how financial institutions engage with Millennial and Gen X clients. By providing a white-labeled platform that integrates seamlessly with existing systems, Pocketnest enables credit unions to offer AI-driven personalized financial guidance that builds lasting client relationships.

With 65 enterprise customers across 100+ white-labeled instances—and counting—the fintech licenses its white-labeled software to financial institutions to generate qualified leads and identify an average of $575 million in cross-sell revenue for each institution; it also licenses to employee wellness programs to boost recruitment, productivity, and retention.

Read the case study , or for more information about Pocketnest and how it can transform your institution's digital strategy, visit www.pocketnest.com .

Pocketnest, Inc.™ is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each client's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide clients toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships—while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards .

