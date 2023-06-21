Pocketstop Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for 2023

News provided by

Pocketstop

21 Jun, 2023, 13:50 ET

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data security in today's industry landscape demands the highest standards of protection. This is especially true for mass notification software providers, whose systems rely on the collection, storage, and dissemination of sensitive information for their clients. 

Pocketstop, the award-winning provider of RedFlag mass notification, announced today that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the rigorous security and privacy standards outlined in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants SOC 2 framework.

The SOC 2 Type II certification sets the standard for data security and privacy compliance across the industry, and after an extensive audit process, a third-party auditor found Pocketstop in full compliance with all requirements.

Achieving this certification demonstrates Pocketstop's commitment to the highest-level of security and privacy standards and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations that require secure and reliable mass notification solutions.

"We are committed to providing our customers with unrivaled security and privacy," says Daniel Wagstaff, Pocketstop CEO. "We take this responsibility very seriously and achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance validates our dedication to maintaining the most robust security measures and privacy practices to protect our customers' data."

About Pocketstop RedFlag 

RedFlag is a 5-star-rated, award-winning mass notification system that equips companies to communicate with employees, contractors, customers, and third parties in real time with relevant information to keep them safe and supported when seconds count. For more information, visit pocketstop.com/redflag.

