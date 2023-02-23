PocketSuite Unveils Franchise Edition Software at the 2023 International Franchise Association Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PocketSuite Inc., the provider of the PocketSuite app, a mobile and desktop solution for running service-based businesses with clients, is attending the International Franchise Association Conference on February 26th to unveil the Franchise Edition of PocketSuite for service-based franchise brands.

The Franchise Edition of PocketSuite is for emerging franchise brands that have customers booking appointments. For this group, The PocketSuite Franchise Edition can help new franchisees succeed with better systems for booking, marketing, lead generation, sales and client management, payments, contracts, and more. The Franchise Edition also saves franchise systems valuable time with reporting and communication. This solution drives profitability with features like gratuity, surcharge, add-on products, subscriptions, and enforceable cancellation policies.

"Since 2016, PocketSuite has specialized in partnering with service-based businesses to make them profitable and easier to run. Pros on PocketSuite increase their income by 30% within 90 days of onboarding," says PocketSuite Founder and CEO Chinwe Onyeagoro. "We built the Franchise Edition of PocketSuite to better serve franchises already using our software and are excited to share our scalable solutions for franchise brands."

Over the last year, PocketSuite has been working closely with a number of emerging franchise brands and multi-location businesses that range from pet professionals and home services to beauty and health & wellness to streamline their new franchisee onboarding, improve communication and engagement as well as accelerate franchisee growth. By providing software made for service businesses to franchise brands, the Franchise Edition of PocketSuite is helping franchises succeed.

"PocketSuite has taken the time to understand our business needs and help us to adopt and grow the technology to accomplish our goals," says Despy Bales, Franchise Manager at Always Faithful Dog Training. "Using PocketSuite simplifies the start-up phase for our newest franchisees and is essential in customer acquisition, communication, and satisfaction as our locations grow their businesses"

With the Franchise Edition of PocketSuite, a franchise system that is juggling many different technologies to manage operations can streamline to an all-in-one platform that's growth focused and built to make management easy even when you have hundreds of franchisees. PocketSuite offers a scalable solution that is best in class for franchise brands.

PocketSuite is seeking additional franchise brands in industries where customers book appointments and make payments online to become part of its growing franchise portfolio. For more information, visit pocketsuite.io/franchise/

About PocketSuite, Inc.

PocketSuite Inc. is a business software solution businesses that book clients to run and grow with a comprehensive all-in-one solution that's perfect for small and medium businesses, franchises, and multiple location chains. PocketSuite has specialized software editions with optimized options for over 60 service-based industries, including Estheticians, Fitness Trainers, Dog, Trainers, Hairstylists, Massage/Bodywork Pros, Mobile Detailers, Home Cleaners, Contractors, and much more. PocketSuite's Franchise Edition takes all the functionality of PocketSuite's platform and optimizes it for scaling franchise brands. Visit PocketSuite.io/franchise/

