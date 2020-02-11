Pocket.watch Answers Global Demand To Deliver Premium Kids Programming, Consumer Products And Advertising Solutions To EMEA And UAE Territories

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch, the new studio creating global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, today announced the opening of its first international office based in London. The company's expanded global presence will be led by Danny Spronz, who will serve as pocket.watch's Managing Director EMEA, and will be responsible for all business operations, advertising sales, consumer products licensing and content sales in the region. Prior to pocket.watch, Danny was Vice President Digital Partnerships and Influencer Marketing at The Walt Disney Company EMEA.

"The rate of demand for children's programming from the biggest stars and creators loved by generation alpha across EMEA and other western territories shows no signs of slowing down and pocket.watch is uniquely positioned to fill this need," said Danny Spronz, Managing Director EMEA, pocket.watch. "Pocket.watch has proven time and again to be a trailblazer in the kids' entertainment space and I am thrilled to be joining the team to help further the company's success and reach into new territories."

The company's global expansion follows on the heels of NPD reporting that pocket.watch's Ryan's World line of consumer products was the #1 new property in the UK in 2019. To help service the global demand for premium content, pocket.watch has also entered into a partnership with Etisalat, the largest telecom operator in the Middle East, to bring the company's premiere slate of kids programming, including Ryan's Mystery Playdate, HobbyKids Adventures and Ryan's World Specials, to e-Junior, Etisalat's top UAE kids TV channel through SVOD and Pay TV. In addition to programming, pocket.watch plans to roll out new consumer products from the Ryan's World, Ryan's Mystery Playdate and HobbyKids Adventures franchises within the territory in the second half of the year.

"We are delighted to continue to enhance our content offering by partnering with pocket.watch," said Humaid Rashid Sahoo, CEO, E-Vision. "Our e-Junior channel is the number one most watched kids' channel in the UAE and exclusively available on Etisalat's eLife TV. Bringing the latest and the best in kids' entertainment to the UAE complements our objective of delivering the best quality content to our e-Junior customers."

To help the studio reach an even larger global audience, pocket.watch will also expand its roster of creator partners, with the addition of Netherlands based creator JasonVlogs. Since launching in 2015, JasonVlog's massively popular YouTube channel has amassed over 5 billion lifetime views. Pocket.watch will replicate its successful creator-to-franchise business model by working alongside JasonVlogs to develop an animated series launching this year. Following the launch, the partners will extend the franchise into consumer products, games and more.

This announcement rounds out an exciting first month of 2020 for pocket.watch. In addition to global expansion, the company is in active discussions with distributors for its exclusive, premium slate of creator fueled content including animated series' EvanTube's Dollar Toy Squad and Onyx Monster Mysteries amongst others.

