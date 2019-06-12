Pocket.watch Appoints Veteran Marketing and Technology Executive Kerry Tucker to Chief Marketing Officer

Tucker will also spearhead the launch and promotion of pocket.watch franchises, including kid's content powerhouse Ryan's World and Ryan's Mystery Playdate, as well as Hobby Kids Adventures, the studio's latest franchise. She will direct strategic and creative marketing, and work top-to-top with the C-Suite of pocket.watch's biggest partners, including Viacom/Nickelodeon, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. She will also be responsible for creating and executing big tentpole moments, including back to school and holiday campaigns to support expansive product and toy lines.

"Kerry has a proven track record as a dynamic, strategic, and innovative leader at both Fortune 500 companies and startups," said pocket.watch founder and CEO Chris M. Williams. "Her experience working with some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Martha Stewart, Victoria's Secret, and CBS Corporation, will be invaluable during our next stage of growth."

"Pocket.watch is completely disrupting kids and family entertainment and I'm honored to be part of this powerful team," said Tucker. "I'm incredibly excited to bring innovative digital-first kids content and consumer products to market, expand and evolve our partnerships with creators, licensees and retailers, and help establish pocket.watch as a leading global entertainment studio."

Prior to joining pocket.watch, Tucker served as the CEO of Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's media and production company, EVP of Marketing for Victoria's Secret, SVP of Marketing, Media, and Merchandising at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and VP of Business Development at CBS Corporation. Tucker also served as the COO of the video curation company The Video Genome Project, and was instrumental in brokering the acquisition of the tech startup by streaming giant Hulu.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch developed and launched the massive Ryan's World® consumer products line and created and produces Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

Contact: pocketwatch@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE pocket.watch

Related Links

https://pocket.watch/

