Pocket.watch Expands Programming With Launch Of 24/7 Linear Channel As Part Of 'Kids & Family' On The Roku Channel

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, pocket.watch, the new studio that creates global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, announced they are a featured partner for Kids & Family on The Roku Channel. As part of its partnership with Roku®, pocket.watch will premiere exclusive content from #1 YouTube kid creator Ryan of Ryan ToysReview. These five, 22-minute ad-supported Ryan's World specials presented by pocket.watch will be exclusively available free of charge as part of Kids & Family on The Roku Channel until November 19th.

Continuing to deliver upon its mission to bring kids and families more of what they love, pocket.watch will also launch a live, 24/7 linear channel for families featuring long-form shows, hosted blocks of the world's most loved short-form videos, captivating interstitials, and signature originals. The linear channel's quality viewing experience enables audiences to watch episodes hand-picked by pocket.watch's programming team featuring their favorite pocket.watch creators and digital superstars including Ryan from Ryan ToysReview, EvanTube and JillianTube and the HobbyKids and more as part of Kids & Family on The Roku Channel.

"Families have come to know pocket.watch as a trusted source for family-friendly content, and it's a top priority for us to connect families with the popular content they love in places that aspire to promote parent trust," said Chris M. Williams, CEO and Founder, pocket.watch. "We are proud to work with Roku to deliver quality programming with today's biggest digital stars to The Roku Channel's quickly growing audiences."

Among the quality content featured on pocket.watch's channel will be daily two hour Ryan's World blocks, as well as a growing slate of the studio's new premium series, including an animated loony cartoon based on the HobbyKids family, co-created by animation luminary Butch Hartman (Fairly Odd Parents, Danny Phantom), a funny live-action and animation hybrid from EvanTube, and mixed-media "play-ventures." In the future, kids and families can also expect to see original content from more of their favorite digital stars including The Onyx Family, MarMar and a host of new pocket.watch creator partners. The channel will also include content which encompasses all the entertainment kids love today, from challenges to pretend play to gameplay, crafts/DIY, science experiments and more.

"We're excited to have entertainment from pocket.watch available as part of Kids & Family on The Roku Channel," said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming and Engagement, Roku. "The desire for free, ad-supported entertainment continues to grow and working with pocket.watch gives us an incredible portfolio of series representing family-friendly talent and brands from the digital world."

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch developed and launched the massive Ryan's World® consumer products line and created and produces Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. WIlliams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

