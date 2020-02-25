Pocket.watch Launches New Kids Focused Agency clock.work To Evolve Its Advertising Offerings And Help Major Brands Navigate The Quickly Changing Kids' Media Landscape

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch, the studio creating global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, today announced the launch of clock.work, a new full-service advertising agency designed to help major brands across a variety of verticals reach kids effectively and in a fully compliant way.

As the digital-first agency for Generation Alpha, clock.work will create and execute highly effective and contextually targeted media campaigns for brands across all the platforms that kids inhabit. These platforms include YouTube, Mobile Gaming, OTT, and more. From concept to distribution, every campaign will be COPPA compliant and will deliver a concentrated scale through massive brand-safe channels.

Clock.work is yet another demonstration of pocket.watch's commitment to innovation and to its leadership in the kids and family space. With its desire to constantly evolve and to quickly respond to the ever-changing media landscape, pocket.watch identified the need for a dedicated and nimble business unit that would holistically serve brands that are committed to safely and effectively advertising to kids, as well as one that would provide clarity and solutions during anticipated times of change. As such, the launch was timed to coincide with changes to FTC regulations ushered in on January 7, 2020, outlining how brands can direct content and advertising to kids on YouTube.

"As leaders in the kids' space, it is our responsibility to provide clarity and solutions for our brand partners that empower them to create and distribute timely, efficient, safe, compliant and scalable kid-centric campaigns they can't find anywhere else," said Julia Moonves, GM of clock.work. "The launch of clock.work allows us to lead this conversation and collaboration with brands, as well as immediately respond to any industry wide changes that may come."

As part of clock.work's offering, the agency will also introduce Alpha spots, 15-30 second ad units featuring pocket.watch's mega creator partners like Ryan's World, EvanTubeHD, JillianTubeHD, HobbyKidsTV, Gem Sisters, The Onyx Family and Jason Vlogs. These new spots will empower brands to continue to reach Generation Alpha with effective creator-based branded content campaigns, but in a way that is compliant with all rules and policies including the ones recently implemented. In 2019, pocket.watch's creator-based branded content campaigns delivered over 100 million views to major brands, including brands in CPG, entertainments, toys, gaming, and more. These new spots are poised to scale even further by allowing brands to flexibly expand their reach beyond one creator's channel to multi-platforms to help capture a broader audience.

Clock.work's campaigns will also draw upon in-depth research on Generation Alpha, including third-party studies conducted in partnership with Insight Research, examining how this highly influential demographic currently interacts with content on YouTube, and what types of content inspires them today.

For more information on clock.work, please visit www.pocket.watch.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch developed and launched the massive Ryan's World® consumer products line and created and produces Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

