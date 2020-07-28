Pocket.watch Premieres "Smiles & Smarts" Enrichment Content Package On Hulu With 100 Episodes Of Learning-Themed Kids Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the studio behind global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, today announced the expansion of its successful partnership with Hulu. "Smiles and Smarts," a collection of 100 short-form enrichment-themed learning videos, starring nine of pocket.watch's creator partners, including JillianTubeHD, EvanTubeHD, Karina Garcia, Onyx Family, KidCity, and others, is now available on the popular streaming service. Curated by pocket.watch specifically for premium streaming services, the collection was developed to meet the growing demand of kids at home and to help parents who are looking for enriching content for their families. Pocket.watch's presence on Hulu has tripled since 2018, with over 250 episodes of content now live on the platform.

"The demand for kids and family content continues to grow as families explore options to keep kids engaged and entertained in the summer months," said Thanda Belker, senior vice president of global distribution at pocket.watch. "Through pocket.watch's expansive content library and our ongoing ability to produce original content during the pandemic, we're able to create premium collections of content that can be distributed to kids and families through broadcast and streaming platforms all over the world."

The Smiles & Smarts collection features a variety of family and educational-focused content encouraging imagination and experimentation, teaching social and developmental skills and crafts, and activity-based learning. Programming from pocket.watch channels includes:

EvanTubeHD (10 episodes) - Join in the fun with EvanTubeHD, his sister JillianTubeHD and the whole Tube family as they experiment and learn together.

(10 episodes) - Join in the fun with EvanTubeHD, his sister JillianTubeHD and the whole Tube family as they experiment and learn together. HobbyKidsTV (13 episodes) - Enter the HobbyScience Lab and go on adventures with HobbyKidsTV as they learn about volcanoes and sharks!

Jason Vlogs (11 episodes) - Jason and his brother Alex, have fun while learning real-world skills and habits.

(11 episodes) - Jason and his brother Alex, have fun while learning real-world skills and habits. JillianTubeHD (12 episodes) - Create and make with JillianTubeHD while she takes you through at home crafts and DIY projects.

Karina Garcia (11 episodes) - The internet's most famous crafter shares her tips and tricks for crafts, DIY projects of course, all things slime!

(11 episodes) - The internet's most famous crafter shares her tips and tricks for crafts, DIY projects of course, all things slime! KidCity (10 episodes) - Join the KidCity family with Little Flash, Ava, DadCity, and MomCity as they take on challenges, DIY projects, play games, and more!

MarMar Land (12 episodes) - Welcome to MarMar land! Marlin Chan AKA MarMar teaches preschoolers practical life skills in a playful, engaging way with help from friends like Ryan from Ryan's World and Guava Juice.

(12 episodes) - Welcome to MarMar land! Marlin teaches preschoolers practical life skills in a playful, engaging way with help from friends like Ryan from Ryan's World and Guava Juice. Onyx Family (10 episodes) - Onyx kids, Shiloh, Shasha, Sinead, and Shalom invite families to play and learn together through DIY experiments, challenges and more.

Scratch Garden (11 episodes) - The animated world of Scratch Garden invites young minds to laugh, learn, and sing along.

Pocket.watch also premiered Season 1 of "Jillian's Mystery Craft Box" on Hulu in early July. The series co-stars Craft Queen Karina Garcia who puts Jillian's DIY-fortitude to the test. In each episode, Jillian must create an exciting and unique craft using only the items given to her in a mystery box. With the help of her adorable animated crafting buddies, Jillian demonstrates there is always a crafty solution to any problem. Garcia serves an Executive Producer on the series and will share snippets of content from the show directly with her 10 million fans across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Garcia's manager Adam Krasner serves as Co-Executive Producer on the series.

The new pocket.watch slate on Hulu is also complemented by the addition of Ryan's World Specials - Learn & Play, a collection of learning and DIY content from mega-franchise and pocket.watch partner Ryan's World.

For more information on pocket.watch, its partnerships, creators, products, and content, please visit pocket.watch.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch is the exclusive studio partner for the Ryan's World franchise and created and produces the Emmy-nominated television series Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. Pocket.watch's newest brand, Love, Diana, based on the #3 YouTube channel in the world, Kids Diana Show, debuts in October 2020. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

CONTACT: Ashley Lyublinsky, [email protected]

SOURCE pocket.watch

