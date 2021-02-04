Pocket.watch Unveils Largest Content Slate To Date; Underpins Studio's Ability To Meet Growing Demand For Kids Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch, a digital-first studio building franchises for the next generation of families, today announced its 2021 content slate, the studio's largest to-date will increase their available content library to 300+ hours of original programming; over 1,600 episodes; and more than 19,000 minutes produced for distribution across premiere OTT, AVOD, and SVOD streaming services later this year.

Pocket.watch's approach to content has remained true to the company's mission of being everywhere kids are, while also consciously ensuring its programming is a reflective representation of its diverse global audiences. As one of the largest independent kids and family studios producing digital content today, pocket.watch's sizable content library, along with its distributed production capabilities, allowed for the studio to meet the rising demand of kids' content, successfully avoiding production hurdles brought on by the ongoing health crisis.

"In four short years, our disruption of the traditional model of kids entertainment has injected the industry with dynamic, entertaining, and educational kids and family content on the pulse of what kids today want," said Albie Hecht, chief content officer, pocket.watch. "Our franchises reach a massive audience and pocket.watch takes seriously its responsibility to accurately represent the global community we serve, and the 2021 content slate is reflective of that. We are very proud to be working with diverse groups of creators and professionals to produce original pocket.watch's content."

Extending its partnerships with leading OTT and AVOD streaming services Amazon, Roku, and Hulu, pocket.watch will be distributing new seasons of its successful Ultimate Mishmash series, which is comprised of repackaged content from its biggest creators such as KidsDianaShow, Karina Garcia, EvanTubeHD, JillianTubeHD, and the Onyx Family. The company also announced Amazon Kids+ will be bringing a new season of Onyx Monster Mysteries to the kids subscription service beginning October 2021.

On the heels of the viral success of season one of Love, Diana, which launched last summer with the franchise series and content generating over one billion views on YouTube and millions of views across more than a dozen OTT streaming services, the company has greenlit a second season of the animation, live-action hybrid series for 32 new episodes as well as three Love, Diana specials to be released this year.

Pocket.watch will also be bringing more Ryan's World to audiences through Ryan's World Specials and a new season of the Emmy-nominated No. 1 preschool show Ryan's Mystery Playdate to Nickelodeon.

In addition to Love, Diana Season 2, Ryan's World Specials, and Onyx Monster Mysteries, pocket.watch is in development and production on the following new original series:

Lilly Singh's Proud Princess – an animated short film that centers around a young girl discovering pride in her true identity. The film is currently in pre-production.

– an animated short film that centers around a young girl discovering pride in her true identity. The film is currently in pre-production. Misprints - a series that follows Lucky Parker, a Misprint in a world where everyone is printed perfectly. Our happy-go-lucky hero turns his physical challenge on its head when he and his Misprints Crew approach every middle school situation with blind optimism.

- a that follows Lucky Parker, a Misprint in a world where everyone is printed perfectly. Our happy-go-lucky hero turns his physical challenge on its head when he and his Misprints Crew approach every middle school situation with blind optimism. Rosanna Pansino Magic Food Truck – an animated series starring YouTube's No. 1 food personality Rosanna Pansino and her cooking utensil friends flying around the world in her Magic Baking Truck, serving up help and learning about local food.

– an animated series starring YouTube's No. 1 food personality and her cooking utensil friends flying around the world in her Magic Baking Truck, serving up help and learning about local food. For The Win! - live-action competition series for kids 7-12 where Gen Alpha's favorite YouTubers will battle it out in video games while simultaneously undergoing physical challenges.

live-action competition series for kids 7-12 where Gen Alpha's favorite YouTubers will battle it out in video games while simultaneously undergoing physical challenges. Dani & the Weeds - an animated musical series for kids 5-8 that introduces Dani Lyons , a cheerful, often hyperactive, young dandelion with a personality as sunny as her petals, who is determined to bring the young weeds and the flora of Plentiful Petals Academy together.

For more information on pocket.watch, its partnerships, creators, products, and content, please visit pocket.watch.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is a studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch is the exclusive studio partner for the Ryan's World franchise and created and produces the Emmy-nominated television series Ryan's Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. Pocket.watch's newest franchise, Love, Diana, starring Diana from the second-largest YouTube channel in the world, Kids Diana Show, debuted new original content and consumer products in October 2020. The company was founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, Kerry Tucker and David B. Williams. Investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

