Pocket.watch Unveils New Line-up Of Major Bath And Bedding, Electronics, Toy, Game And Activities Licensees

The company continues its streak of partnering with some of the most respected licensees, manufacturers and category leaders in the industry to bring new and exciting products for kids to market. Pocket.watch will work alongside Franco Manufacturing, Kid Design, Orb, Buffalo Games, Brainstorm Products and Taste to introduce bedding, toys, games, activities, bath products, cosmetics, and more under the pocket.watch brand, featuring its YouTube creator partners as they continue to grow them into global franchises.

"We are thrilled to be entering the next phase of growth in our licensing strategy. Working alongside leading licensees Franco Manufacturing, KidDesign, Orb, Buffalo Games, Brainstorm Products and Taste, we're introducing great new product lines incorporating some of the biggest franchises for kids today, our YouTube creator partners who generate over a billion views a month." said pocket.watch CEO Chris M. Williams.

Pocket.watch's rapid expansion has led to branded consumer product categories that include home textiles, youth electronics, activities, games, toys, and bed and bath products. Licensing deals include:

Home textile s -- The pocket.watch Home collection from Franco Manufacturing will see the creation of an entire range of lifestyle bedding, bath and home décor for each of its creator brands. The portfolio deal will span all of pocket.watch's creator partners and will launch in late 2018.

Youth electronics -- Under pocket.watch's newly formed youth electronics umbrella, the company will work with KidDesign to create a laser tag game, a line of walkie talkies, a collection of headphones and innovative electronic toys featuring Ryan ToysReview.

Activities -- Through a portfolio deal with Orb, this launch will feature a dedicated pocket.watch line of activities, including drawing toys, compounds, stickers and stamp kits, reusable ink, activity kits, craft kits, and slime that will be available later this year. Orb will also be creating new and exclusive ranges for its leading brand Slo n Squishies, one of the hottest selling toy crazes of 2017, for each of pocket.watch's creator brands

pocket.watch Games -- Under the pocket.watch Games umbrella, Buffalo Games will develop a line of pocket.watch branded games and puzzles across all creator brands. In addition, Buffalo Games will be creating a pocket.watch board game and card game called Watch This Game!

pocket.watch Toys -- The media brand will also introduce, under its pocket.watch Toys banner, a line of Ryan ToysReview kites, gliders, and parachutes, created by Brainstorm Products.

Bed and bath products-- A leader in the HBA and cosmetics category, Taste is developing an exciting range of bath products that include strong play value and collectible aspects for Ryan ToysReview while developing a broad range of cosmetics and beauty products for JillianTubeHD in addition to HBA for her as well.

These licensing agreements shore up a busy past couple of months for pocket.watch. In addition to these new partnerships that will expand the pocket.watch brand reach to electronics, home textiles, cosmetics, games and activities, the kids media brand recently announced licensing programs with Bonkers Toys and The Bentex Group to bring extensive lines of toys and apparel to market. The media brand has also previously announced a pocket.watch Books imprint with Simon Spotlight, a division of Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, to create a series of books featuring its creator partners and original IP.

For more about pocket.watch and its offerings, please visit http://pocket.watch/

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the virtual entertainment headquarters for kids. It is a new media brand that lives everywhere they live and celebrates the new digital stars, franchises and formats that they love. The company boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world alongside original characters and talent. Pocket.watch was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. The management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves and David B. Williams. Investors include Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Les Moonves, Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau.

