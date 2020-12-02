Pocono Mountains Maintains Promise for Winter, New Year

"We applaud the efforts of those who continue to keep the Promise and help us to protect one another." Dr. Rachel Levine Tweet this

And it is not just the hospitality industry taking measures to ensure the Poconos stays open and remains a healthy, safe destination but also everyday businesses including doctors' offices and local governments.

"The Pocono region flattened the curve once and must take the appropriate steps to keep us all healthy amidst this early winter spike," said Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. "We applaud the efforts of those who continue to keep the Promise and help us to protect one another. By working together, we can stop the spread of this virus."

Thanks to relationships forged at the outset of the pandemic, the PMVB and health care systems in the Poconos have continued to inform the public of the importance of masking and limiting exposure to others over the holiday season. The result has been a public service announcement campaign consisting of digital and broadcast elements designed to educate and ultimately save lives.

"We are blessed to have such widespread participation in the efforts to maintain the highest degree of public health safety across the Pocono Mountains," said PMVB President/CEO Chris Barrett. "The job is not complete. As the virus surges, we need to take every measure necessary to continue to put the health and welfare of families first."

A list of businesses that have signed the Pocono Promise can be found here. Businesses have signs and flyers posted at their entrances as well. Before traveling to or from Pennsylvania, please follow the Pennsylvania Department of Health's latest guidance located here.

Before traveling, call your destination for any changes. Masks are mandatory indoors & outdoors even if you are socially distant. Out of state visitors are required to have negative test results within 72 hours before entering PA. PA residents who travel to other states must follow the same rules when returning.



Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at PoconoMountains.com or by phone at (570) 421-5791. Follow @PoconoTourism PR on Twitter to stay current with up-to-date information. Established in 1934, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit membership organization. The PMVB is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

