POCUS Certification Academy to Offer New Continuing Medical Education Credits

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy™ today announced its POCUS Fundamentals Certificate will qualify for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits with the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) and the American Medical Association (AMA).

The POCUS Fundamentals certificate provides a foundational knowledge on basic physics and instrumentation behind point of care ultrasound instruments and diagnostic ultrasounds for physician assistants and physicians/advanced providers. Successful recipients will receive four AAPA Category 1 CME credits or four AMA PRA Category 1 credits. The certificate is essential for those looking to advance their everyday use of POCUS technology with their patients.

"I found this to be very helpful and a good place to start when deciding to utilize POCUS in healthcare education, and thus in practice," said Watfa Krayssa, PAC, Assistant Professor, Simulation & POCUS Coordinator, Nova Southeastern University.

The POCUS Certification Academy administers examinations and awards certificates in the areas of Point-of-Care Ultrasound to provide physicians and advanced-practice practitioners the opportunity to collaborate in the shared mission of improving global health and setting the standards of excellence in POCUS.

"Ultrasound devices are continuing to become more affordable, more mobile and more accessible, which is a tremendous benefit to healthcare providers and their patients," said Dr. James DellaValle, Chair of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy Council. "With affordability and access comes more widespread use, and it is critical that usage be performed by qualified professionals. We believe providing CMEs will help to incentivize medical professionals to expand the adoption of portable ultrasound best practices and standards around the world."

The Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy is a Council within Inteleos, a non-profit governance and management organization with a mission to define, assess, and advance global healthcare standards. In addition to POCUS, Inteleos also manages the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) and the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA™). Sonographers, physicians and other medical imaging professionals from 70 countries have been certified by Inteleos.

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

