Pod Foods Announces $13M in New Funding, Reinvents the Grocery Supply Chain as Consumer Demand Soars

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Foods , reinventing the grocery supply chain with the first full-service wholesale B2B marketplace with built-in logistics, today announced that it recently raised a total of $13M in funding, including the closing of a $10M Series A led by Industrious Ventures with participation from Microsoft's venture fund M12 , Moment Ventures , and others. The pandemic, as well as the rise of DTC (direct to consumer) 10-15 minute grocery and convenience delivery services, have created a stronger need for brands and retailers to connect as consumers demand faster access to a wider variety of products and retailers shift towards continuous optimization and faster category resets. Pod Foods streamlines the procurement process for retailers while enabling data-driven discovery for the emerging brands that consumers want. Current investors from the Company's seed round, which previously saw the company raise $3 million, include Moment Ventures and M12.

"As consumers increasingly drive demand, the retail landscape is changing. The old way for retailers and brands to connect no longer works," said Christian Gammill, partner at Industrious Ventures . "Pod Foods is the first to provide the logistics infrastructure needed to completely overhaul the grocery supply chain for the better, creating a true end-to-end system that enables both retailers and brands to thrive."

The rapid growth of delivery services during the pandemic has contributed to a seismic shift in consumer expectations - and retailers are struggling to keep up. To adapt to increased demand for a constant stream of new and trending products delivered to their doorstep in under an hour, retailers need to embrace data and adopt new technology to find and procure emerging brands faster, regardless of format. Pod Foods helps retailers with this brand procurement, solving the problem of fragmentation for the segment of high-growth brands that cannot afford the challenges and expenses of incumbent wholesalers. At the same time, Pod Foods gives emerging brands a transparent and easy-to-use platform to quickly reach relevant retailers across the country - providing access to the infrastructure needed to scale affordably and eliminating hundreds of thousands of dollars in hidden fees, chargebacks, and other trade deductions. The unique marketplace connects the two sides with a streamlined UI, handling everything from orders down to fully-consolidated logistics that get the products from warehouse to shelf.

"Before we created Pod Foods, we ran a cookie company that grew a huge fan base, and we experienced first-hand how damaged the supply chain was on both the retailer and brand side when trying to enter retail. Traditional distributors are incentivized, by nature of their business model, to focus on the highest-volume, established brands. They squeeze out the emerging, high-growth brands driving industry growth. This leads to a gap in supply at the retail level, as retailers struggle to discover and procure brands outside of established distribution networks," said Larissa Russell, Co-founder, and CEO of Pod Foods. "The problem has become even more pronounced with pandemic-related production shortages as well as new consumer expectations in retail. Retailers have to respond even faster to get relevant products to their customers. More continuous, data-driven category optimization will take the place of quarterly or bi-annual product reviews and resets.

Pod Foods is the only asset-lite digital B2B marketplace with full logistics built-in, offering a one-stop distribution service that allows retailers to discover, order, and receive products in a consolidated fashion, onboarding new brands and getting them to the shelf in as little as 24 hours. The company leverages proprietary logistics optimization software and a network of warehousing and carrier providers to empower the marketplace. It services not only traditional retail formats with wholesale products but also high-growth, direct-to-consumer delivery services like Gopuff, which was recently valued at $15B. "Pod Foods has excelled at supporting emerging brands on a national scale," said Michael Berl, Head of Regional Partnerships at Gopuff. "As Gopuff continues to enhance the retail experience, flexibility, speed, and efficiency are of the utmost value. Pod Foods has been an ideal partner with the ability to onboard products quickly and seamlessly, allowing us to continue to bring in the best assortment to our growing customer base."

The company's Series A will be used to expand the Pod Foods brand and retailer network, helping brands and retailers connect nationwide. Pod Foods will also be scaling their data team to facilitate better matching and liquidity, as well as to right-size inventory counts. The company recently hired Timothy Wee as CTO, who formerly led machine learning projects at Google, Amazon, and Walmart Labs.

"Retailers reacted correctly to the pandemic and prioritized keeping products flowing in the midst of price hikes and shortages. However, we're now seeing consumers shift spending habits back to locally sourced emerging products - and it is imperative for retailers to adapt quickly," said Fiona Lee, Co-founder, of Pod Foods. "Since last year, we have more than doubled the number of brands on our platform. We're seeing a 20% increase in repeat brand purchases today compared to pre-pandemic data. Our solution helps them understand what to buy because we're seeing the trends ahead of anyone else. We match the most relevant brands to the right retailers and provide retailers with fast procurement of those items to help them keep shelves full, without the hassle of dealing directly with each brand. "

Other funds in the round include Unshackled Ventures , Barrel Ventures , Relish Works , X Factor Ventures , XRC Labs , K2 Global , Graphene Ventures and others. To learn more about Pod Foods and how they're impacting procurement and distribution for retailers and brands please visit: https://podfoods.co/ .

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled, data-driven full-service distribution solution, reaching retailers and brands via a B2B wholesale marketplace. With the platform, food retailers can easily procure from emerging brands and receive orders in a consolidated fashion via an optimized logistics network. Food manufacturers can grow their retail businesses with higher margins, streamlined logistics, and transparency. In-store marketing support, data analytics, and online recommendations bring visibility to emerging brands, accelerating sales so retailers and manufacturers alike can sell more, more easily. Follow @podfoodsco or say [email protected] for better distribution.

