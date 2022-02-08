Pod Foods Expands Coverage to Boston, Giving Region Exposure To Popular Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Foods , the company reinventing the grocery supply chain with the first full-service wholesale B2B marketplace with built-in logistics, today announced that it will be expanding the service of its wholesale marketplace into the Boston region. Pod Foods serves as the connection between mainstream grocery retailers looking to expand access to emerging brands and trends, and smaller local brands looking to get their products on more shelves. Pod Foods' expansion to the Boston area means that retailers throughout Massachusetts will now have access to the company's full portfolio of emerging and local brands from all over the country.

Pod Foods' platform reshapes the experience of establishing steady procurement lines between food suppliers and their retail outlets, giving both the ability to search and connect in a faster and more streamlined method. This new procurement process provides targeted relief to both ends of the supply line, where industry-wide complications caused by the pandemic have put a strain on the traditional food distribution approach.

"We're excited to be able to now offer the benefit of access and logistics to local retailers and brands alike in the New England region. Boston-area retailers struggling with increased demand for emerging brands and supply chain constraints will now have access to more local inventory and an intuitive platform to help them fill shelves," said Larissa Russell, co-founder and CEO of Pod Foods. "At the same time, we're helping emerging brands gain national exposure at a critical point in their lifecycle. This expansion brings us one step closer towards cultivating a completely streamlined, national fulfillment network.

According to Pod Foods' 2021 state of grocery report, consumers are now focusing on health more than ever when it comes to what they eat. This means increased attention and popularity for emerging products and brands that offer options such as gluten-free, vegan, or dairy-free. At the same time, the rise of direct to consumer grocery and convenience store delivery services have put increased pressure on retailers to keep their shelves stocked and include a wider catalog of brands that cater to these changing consumer needs.

By cutting through the logistical and industry driven challenges of setting up new relationships between these two halves of the supply chain, Pod Foods helps retailers stay stocked with trend-forward brands. Plant-based baking supply company Supernatural Kitchen and plant-based functional snack brand GWell , for instance, are two of many that are readily available in the Pod Foods portfolio. Pod Foods is also able to help retailers customize their assortment as well as consolidate direct ordering under one distribution platform, solving the problem of fragmentation among emerging category products.

The expansion will put previously hard-to-access brands in the hands of Boston-area consumers, while retailers can finally build up a supply chain buffer that allows the local economy of food suppliers to flourish.

To learn more about Pod Foods and how the company is impacting procurement and distribution for retailers and brands please visit: https://podfoods.co/ .

About Pod Foods

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled, data-driven full-service distribution solution, reaching retailers and brands via a B2B wholesale marketplace. With the platform, food retailers can easily procure from emerging brands and receive orders in a consolidated fashion via an optimized logistics network. Food manufacturers can grow their retail businesses with higher margins, streamlined logistics, and transparency. In-store marketing support, data analytics, and online recommendations bring visibility to emerging brands, accelerating sales so retailers and manufacturers alike can sell more, more easily. Follow @podfoodsco or say [email protected] for better distribution.

