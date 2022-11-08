Pod Foods Expands Distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market, Servicing All Locations Nationwide

FoodTech Distributor Validates Partnership Value with Partner Sprouts Farmers Market, Providing Further Opportunities for Emerging Brands on Its Network to Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Foods , a leading foodtech reinventing the food and CPG supply chain with the first-of-its-kind full-service wholesale B2B marketplace built-in logistics, today announced expansion of its recent partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market. Since launching into approximately 130 Sprouts stores in late Q2 of this year, the partnership has been a success with brands on the Pod Foods marketplace receiving wholesale orders from Sprouts in just over 3 months of service. Pod Foods will now expand coverage to all Sprouts stores, providing these new locations with popular, health-forward brands that Pod Foods' partners have come to expect.

Supply chain volatility continues to plague the nation, yet savvy retailers like Sprouts have realized alternate ways to keep supply high for the end consumer. Pod Foods provides grocery retailers with the ability to become more agile in the face of shortages or slowdowns, giving their supply chain more elasticity to keep revenues high. While emerging brands may be locally based in one state or region of the country, the investments in logistics capacity by Pod Foods makes national distribution possible for even the most niche of brands. Retailers now have the ability to combat product shortages with instant access to alternative products, sourced locally from across the country.

"With Sprouts, we've quickly validated why there is a need for agile distribution and an enhanced marketplace of options in today's volatile landscape," said Larissa Russell, co-founder, and CEO of Pod Foods. "Expanding our reach will help the brands we work with scale, while Sprouts reaps the benefits of being able to offer a totally unique and shifting list of emerging brands to their consumers."

As a further investment into the partnership, Pod Foods has opened three new dedicated warehouses to service the demand coming from Sprouts. With Sprouts' dedicated warehouses and shipping routes to all locations, the retailer will have immediate access to brands across the country, allowing them to fill their shelves with the hottest emerging products. On the brand side, Pod Foods customers now have options outside of traditional distribution networks to make it into national retailers, no matter the order size.

"Scaling up to a national level can seem daunting, but we see it as an incredible opportunity. Brands who might have plateaued in terms of growth due to limited order sizes now may start to see their first wholesale orders coming in from across the country," said Fiona Lee, co-founder and CPO at Pod Foods "By handling the challenges that can come with ramping up distribution across an entire country, Sprouts has peace of mind that orders will arrive promptly and brands are able to keep their eye on continuing to innovate the next best product."

Pod Foods brands are currently available in Sprouts stores across 23 states, spanning from the east to the west coast. To learn more about Pod Foods and how the company is impacting procurement and distribution for retailers and brands please visit: https://podfoods.co/ .

About Pod Foods

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled, data-driven full-service distribution solution, reaching retailers and brands via a B2B wholesale marketplace. Named a 2022 top 10 most innovative food company by Fast Company, Pod Foods is revolutionizing the relationship between brands and retailers. With the platform, food retailers can easily procure from emerging brands and receive orders in a consolidated fashion via an optimized logistics network. Food manufacturers can grow their retail businesses with higher margins, streamlined logistics, and transparency. In-store marketing support, data analytics, and online recommendations bring visibility to emerging brands, accelerating sales so retailers and manufacturers alike can sell more, more easily. Follow @podfoodsco or say [email protected] for better distribution.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.ORG

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

