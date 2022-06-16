Pod Foods Partners with Sprouts, Expanding Across the Country and Enabling Retailers to Get the Emerging Brands Consumers Want On Shelves, Fast

Grocery Tech Innovator Continues National Expansion, Speeding Time to Shelf, and Alleviating Procurement Issues for In-Demand Products Across the Grocery Supply Chain

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Foods , reinventing the grocery supply chain with the first full-service wholesale B2B marketplace with built-in logistics, today announced the addition of Sprouts Farmers Market to its distribution channel which spans the United States, and is now making its first deliveries in the Southeast. Pod Foods will provide approximately 130 Sprouts stores with immediate access to its virtual warehouse of emerging CPG brands – so the retailer can circumvent supply chain delays and get the products their customers want on shelves, fast.

As consumer demand continues to fundamentally shift the way retailers procure products and stock their shelves, Pod Foods delivers a key competitive advantage over traditional, outdated distribution networks. The company's unique "virtualized wholesale" model supports an infinite array of trending products, enabling retailers to quickly reset and continuously expand their inventory to meet changing customer needs. This solves the global supply chain problem by connecting grocery retailers with emerging and local brands across the US in real-time, with minimal risk and accelerated speed to shelf.

"We're extremely excited to announce these new partnerships with Sprouts, which speaks to the market need for Pod Foods. Traditional distributors are unable to match the speed of our placement process, and both national and regional chains across the US have taken notice," said Larissa Russell, co-founder and CEO of Pod Foods. "As consumer preferences continue to drive product demand and retailers look to new strategies to keep shelves stocked, Pod Foods is the catalyst driving a new wave of procurement, customization, and customer satisfaction."

The partnership has a similar impact on Sprouts, a national grocery chain whose business model centers around sourcing healthy, environmentally friendly, and high quality products a top priority. Both retailers will leverage Pod Foods' data-driven discovery engine, which tracks consumer habits and product demand at the regional level and enables stores to curate inventory accordingly. With the entire marketplace hosted on a single distribution platform, retailers are provided with personalized product recommendations and optimized fulfillment capabilities, with automation features built-in to ensure the flow of products is never disrupted. Powered by Pod Foods' infinite, virtualized warehouse, retailers still get the logistics support they are used to with traditional distributors, with more advanced data and support to navigate potential shortages or delays.

To meet increased demand in the region, Pod Foods is opening a new, dedicated distribution center in the Southeast. A warehouse in Florida will service the 130 Sprouts locations that have joined the Pod Foods network, spanning from Tennessee to Florida. It's just one more step in Pod Foods' continued expansion across the United States. The company currently has distribution centers across the country, positioned strategically to service all regions including New England, the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West, the West Coast, and the Southeast.

To learn more about Pod Foods and how the company is impacting procurement and distribution for retailers and brands please visit: https://podfoods.co/ .

About Pod Foods

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled, data-driven full-service distribution solution, reaching retailers and brands via a B2B wholesale marketplace. Named a 2022 top 10 most innovative food company by Fast Company, Pod Foods is revolutionizing the relationship between brands and retailers. With the platform, food retailers can easily procure from emerging brands and receive orders in a consolidated fashion via an optimized logistics network. Food manufacturers can grow their retail businesses with higher margins, streamlined logistics, and transparency. In-store marketing support, data analytics, and online recommendations bring visibility to emerging brands, accelerating sales so retailers and manufacturers alike can sell more, more easily. Follow @podfoodsco or say [email protected] for better distribution.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

SOURCE Pod Foods