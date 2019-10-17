Pod Launches Revolutionary New Social Networking App

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod , the ground-breaking social networking platform that puts people on the map, has launched a free app for iOS and Android. Pod is the next generation of social media and is on a mission to foster real-world connections. Pod's user base is 5 million members strong using their web application.

By utilizing location data and artificial intelligence, Pod enables users to connect with people who share similar interests, all within close proximity. While many social media apps encourage users to take their in-person connections online, Pod uses technology to help people to not only connect online, but to actually meet in person.

The first generation of social media apps all encourage people to take their networks and put them online creating perhaps the loneliest generation in recent history. According to a study by YouGov , over 20% of millennials said they have no friends and 31% of Americans said they find it difficult to make friends.



A free Pod membership allows users to create a user profile with tags to mark their personal and professional interests (ex. Graphic design, fitness, sales, real estate, ice skating, etc) and search for connections with shared interests. Members can then access Pod's interactive map to connect with users' close to their own location and create a "Pod". Everyone from individuals such as consultants, graphic designers, real estate agents, lawyers, accountants and students, to groups like universities, athletic groups and alumni associations can benefit from Pod's networking functionality.





"Connecting with people around us is one of our most basic psychological needs but in today's digital world it's become harder than ever to build and maintain genuine relationships in real life," says Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of Pod. "We created Pod to provide a safe environment to make friends and help bring people back together offline."

Pod is the first social networking platform helping people connect based on common interests and location. After signing up for Pod, users can create avatars and profiles, list their professional and personal interests and skills, then connect with people nearby who share their interests. The Pod platform receives 10,000 new signups each month and has already helped members make over 55 million connections in over 100 countries.

Pod offers a free basic membership as well as a premium membership for $10/month. Small businesses can also join Pod to promote sales to a group of their followers. To learn more, visit pod.io , and follow them on LinkedIn @podnetwork.

