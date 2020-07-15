Pod Network LLC Raises $5 Million In Seed Round

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new location-based social mobile app announced it successfully completed a $5 million Seed Funding Round led by PACA Ventures and Anthony Misitano, founder of Post Acute Medical.

Pod is a mobile social media platform based on location and interest. The mobile app connects users based on physical location and professional and personal interest tags. Pod enables people to create communities where common threads prevail. Going beyond digital connections, Pod promotes discovery and meaningful engagement in person or virtually. Launched in 2019 with the mission of bringing people together, Pod connects people in real life. Pod's five million users have established over 63 million connections world-wide.

"The growth of Pod Network over the last year is impressive. The mobile app has enabled people to continue to expand their network and keep communities together during times of social distancing," said Ira Lubert, Managing Partner of PACA Ventures.

"With the support of our investors, we will expand the discovery and community building capabilities of our app and invest in growing our member base." Said CEO and Founder Dr. Jo Webber. "We know we have something very special here. With or without a pandemic, we all need each other. If Pod can help bring people together today, imagine what it can do tomorrow."

Pod is the first and only social network that puts people on the map. Going beyond first-generation social media apps, Pod is a location-based platform facilitating the discovery and connection of people based on interests and location. Where other social and networking apps support digital connections, Pod is focused on bringing people together to create communities. Pod Network is the winner of a 2020 Gold Stevie® Award in the social category, from the 18th Annual American Business Awards®. Pod mobile is a free app available on the The App Store and Google Play. Learn more at www.Pod.io.

PACA Ventures partners with visionary founders to build exceptional high-growth tech companies from Seed through Series B. Bringing decades of experience to venture capital funding, management and tech company creation, PACA Ventures operates out of Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles, CA.

