PodBooking- The LinkedIn of Podcasting Has Arrived

The Linkedin of Podcasting has Arrived Tweet this

Podcasting has been the fastest growing medium in media for the last four years, and as the fan base grows, so does the global community serving them. This growth is faced with a continuous problem, which is the lack of organization within the community as a whole. It's just as difficult for brands and agencies to find podcasts that are connecting with their desired audience as it is for the hosts to find the brands who see value in their audience.

For now.

PodBooking aims to be the resource that streamlines the inevitable growth of Podcasting through curated discussions, live events/webinars, and of course a sleek streamlined platform that is not filled with political discourse, family pictures, or frienemies from high school.

Beta Testing began October 5th 2020 at 12:01 EST

Official launch is November 1st, 2020

For More info or Inquiries email

[email protected]

SOURCE PodBooking

Related Links

https://www.pod-booking.com

