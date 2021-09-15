Podcast Advertising Drives Sales: NCSolutions Consumer Survey Demonstrates The More You Subscribe The More Likely You Are To Buy

Many podcast listeners are repeat buyers: 34% say they've purchased products two or more times after hearing an advertisement on a podcast, while 17% have bought products they've heard featured four or more times. In addition, 29% of all podcast listeners have used a promotional code they've heard during an audiocast.

Beginning this month, podcast publishers, CPG advertisers and their agencies can use NCSolutions Sales Effect Measurement Studies to understand the full sales impact of their podcast advertising campaigns. With one of the most robust and unique purchase data sets in the market, NCS has been measuring the incremental sales impact of advertising across all major media for more than 11 years. Podcasts are the newest addition to the NCS measurement suite.

"As their popularity has grown, podcasts have become a new advertising medium for CPG brands," said Lance Brothers, chief revenue officer, NCSolutions. "Podcast advertising hit a significant tipping point in 2021, with spending expected to reach $1 billion. As CPG brands look to justify further investments in the medium, they will need performance metrics that demonstrate the impact of their brands' podcast advertising on incremental sales."

CONSUMER ATTITUDES TOWARDS PODCAST ADVERTISING

One-third of podcast listeners (33%) say ads during a podcast are a good way for advertisers to reach them, and 27% find ads are enjoyable to listen to. However, Power Subscribers are even more likely to welcome podcast advertising, finding it useful and relevant, the survey findings indicate. Among Power Subscribers, 42% feel podcast advertising is a good way for brands to reach out to them.

One-third (32%) of Power Subscribers feel podcast advertising helps them learn about unique products they wouldn't have discovered elsewhere. More than half (53%) of Power Subscribers say advertising helps them discover new products and 28% of Power Subscribers say podcast advertisements are relevant to them.

WHAT TYPES OF PRODUCT ARE BEING PURCHASED?

Three of the top five types of products purchased as a result of podcast advertising are CPG-related: food and beverage, beauty and grooming and health and wellness. According to the survey, 42% of all listeners purchased food and beverage products after hearing a podcast advertisement, while 35% purchased beauty and grooming products and 31% bought health and wellness items.

HOSTS MAKE POWERFUL INFLUENCERS

Podcast listeners and subscribers are receptive to the host's influence. When they hear a host endorse a product, 36% of all listeners say they will research the item and 28% say they're more likely to pay attention or remember the product. In addition, nearly one-third (32%) of Power Subscribers remember products endorsed by the host and 30% of this type of subscriber say they trust the podcaster's opinion of a product.

"A podcast is a personal medium. Hosts are very influential when in the ears of subscribers and partnering with a podcaster who speaks to your audience can be a very powerful strategy," said Linda Dupree, CEO NCSolutions. "Together, CPG brands have a real opportunity to connect and influence a listener's purchase decisions; however just like any advertising campaign, there is a need to measure outcomes to fully realize the sales impact."

PODCAST POPULARITY ACCELERATES

Since the start of 2020, interest in podcasts has accelerated with more than one in three (34%) podcast listeners having started listening during that period. Among all podcast listeners, 88% say the time they've spent listening has either stayed the same or increased during the pandemic. Over half (56%) of Power Subscribers say they're listening more frequently as well.

ABOUT NCS PODCAST SALES EFFECT

With this new NCS sales lift measurement solution for podcasts, CPG brands can measure the sales impact of their podcast advertising investment, including both pre-recorded ads inserted in the programming and host-read ads. They are also able to measure podcasts that are downloaded and streamed and to compare the relative sales impact of a campaign across different types of media. For example, advertisers can use NCS Sales Effect to measure digital and podcast advertising together or individually. To learn more go visit our site .

ABOUT NCS PODCAST CONSUMER SURVEY

The findings are from a newly commissioned consumer survey by NCSolutions (August 2021). It is nationally representative with 2,043 respondents. 52% of the respondents indicated they are podcast listeners, ages 18+. The survey was weighted by age, gender, region, educational attainment and other demographics to accurately represent the overall U.S. population.

ABOUT NCS

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. NCS has offices in NYC, Chicago, Tampa, and Cincinnati. Visit us at ncsolutions.com to learn more.

