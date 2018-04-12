"Medical practice owners need to understand that their practice is how they pay their bills and their family's bills, how they pay staff and add value to other people's lives. Once owners understand the big picture, they can find ways to make their practice even better," says BHG Senior Vice President Keith W. Gruebele.

In "Most Important Factors of Medical Practice Finance," Gruebele reviews:

Physicians embracing their role as CEO

Business finances vs. personal finances

Creating a path for financial review

Importance of cash flow

Managing collections

Taking control of debt

Analyzing expenses

The 15-minute episode—along with a downloadable worksheet and full transcript—is available at www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com. The episode is also available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

BHG's Perfecting Your Practice series focuses on ways that healthcare professionals and medical practice owners can invest in their careers and practices in order to drive success.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is continually recognized for innovation, growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Danielle Gerhart

315-930-3142

dgerhart@bhg-inc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podcast-bankers-healthcare-group-releases-episode-5-most-important-factors-of-medical-practice-finance-300629061.html

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Links

http://www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com

http://www.bankershealthcaregroup.com

