Podcast: Bankers Healthcare Group Releases Podcast Episode 3: '4 Don'ts of Medical Practice Marketing'

"The success of any healthcare business depends upon attracting and retaining patients. Marketing, done right, can help new patients find you and existing patients keep you top of mind," says BHG's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Panebianco. "I want to help practice owners avoid some potentially costly marketing mistakes."

In "4 Don'ts of Medical Practice Marketing," Panebianco identifies common marketing missteps, talks about how they can be harmful, and discusses how to fix or avoid them.

The 10-minute episode—along with a downloadable worksheet and full transcript—is available at www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com. The episode is also available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

BHG's Perfecting Your Practice series focuses on ways that healthcare professionals and medical practice owners can invest in their careers and practices in order to drive success. Five more new episodes will be released.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is continually recognized for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

