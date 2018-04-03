Podcast: Bankers Healthcare Group Releases Podcast Episode 4: 'Navigating the Medical Practice Lending Landscape'

"Understanding the lending landscape and how it impacts your healthcare business is your responsibility as the CEO of your practice. Know which financial option is best for your practice and how to leverage it in investments in order to gain returns," says BHG Senior Vice President Keith W. Gruebele.

In "Navigating the Medical Practice Lending Landscape," Gruebele reviews common financial stresses of healthcare professionals, business financing options available to the industry, and three key considerations before approaching a lender.

The 13-minute episode—along with a downloadable worksheet and full transcript—is available at www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com/. The episode is also available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

BHG's Perfecting Your Practice series focuses on ways that healthcare professionals and medical practice owners can invest in their careers and practices in order to drive success.

