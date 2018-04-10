Podcast: Bankers Healthcare Group Releases Special Podcast Episode 4.5: 'Are You Making these Tax Mistakes?'

"It's great talking with Gene and Jessica because they drill down a complicated subject to make it relatable and digestible for healthcare professionals. We get things started by talking about the biggest tax mistake that healthcare professionals make today—and whether you do your taxes now or in the fall, it's worth a listen," said Gruebele.

Listen to the 20-minute episode at www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com or download from iTunes or Google Play.

BHG's Perfecting Your Practice series focuses on ways that healthcare professionals and medical practice owners can invest in their careers and practices in order to drive success.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is continually recognized for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

