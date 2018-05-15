Podcast: Bankers Healthcare Group Releases Two New Episodes on Challenges Faced by Medical Practice Owners

BHG's Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Panebianco, interviews Earl Anderson in episode 8, "The Fight for Independence," and episode 9, "Succeeding with Bundles." Anderson has more than 30 years' experience in orthopedics, as both a clinician and an administrator. Since starting his current position as executive director at Tennessee Orthopedic Clinic 15 years ago, revenue has increased by 250% and the clinic is now one of the state's largest orthopedic groups.

"Shifting regulations and new payment models are just a few of the many ways the healthcare landscape is constantly evolving," said Panebianco. "It's great to hear Earl's insight on these changes, and how practice owners can adapt to them."

The two 15-minute episodes—along with downloadable worksheets and full transcripts—are available at www.perfectingyourpracticetoday.com. Episodes are also available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

BHG's Perfecting Your Practice series focuses on ways that healthcare professionals and medical practice owners can invest in their careers and practices in order to drive success.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is continually recognized for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

