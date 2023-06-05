Podcast Market in Europe to grow by USD 1,127.66 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet is notably driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The podcast market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 1,127.66 million during 2023-2027, growing at a CAGR of over 27.5%. Over the past few years, podcast listening has grown in popularity in Sweden. Between 2015 and 2020, Sweden saw a sharp increase in the number of podcast listeners. This can be attributed to Spotify, a significant national provider of podcasts. One of the biggest podcast streaming services in the world right now is Spotify, which has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Furthermore, Sweden has one of the highest percentages of listeners who are under 35. The country has a high usage of podcast apps because young people are more familiar with using apps and subscription services. Furthermore, COVID-19 has encouraged podcast producers to produce more creative and entertaining podcast episodes for listeners trapped indoors in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms. However, after 2022, when alternative sources of entertainment and information are available outside, the nation's high demand for podcasts is likely to return to normal.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Podcast Market in Europe 2023-2027

For Comprehensive details on the market size, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Vendor Landscape

The podcast market in Europe is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet, increase in number of subscriptions services, and the growth in mobile advertisement spending. intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences is hindering market growth.

Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet: Users are choosing podcasts due to the introduction of high-end smartphones and the ease of access to the Internet. Users can easily access video and music content while they are on the go thanks to the growing popularity of smartphones. In addition, a lot of podcast providers are looking into using mobile platforms to offer podcasts due to the rising number of mobile Internet subscriptions. Furthermore, podcast listeners do not need mobile devices with large screens and high display resolutions. The demand for smartphones in European markets like Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Europe has been fueled by increased Internet connectivity along with the affordability of smartphones. The rapid advancement of wireless telecommunication standards in Europe, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, has increased Internet bandwidth, enabling a rise in the use of online podcast streaming services there.

Initially, only their websites were used by podcasting service providers to offer podcasts. However, the majority of service providers are creating mobile applications to make it easier for users to access their services. The majority of podcasts are now accessible for downloading and streaming within mobile applications as a result of the growing adoption of mobile devices. Additionally, it offers simple payment methods for digital content subscriptions, which draws in and keeps a large number of customers. As a result, the market for podcasts in Europe will expand during the forecast period as a result of the increasing use of smartphones and easy access to the Internet.

Intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences: The podcast industry in Europe is highly competitive among service providers. There are many domestic and international players on the highly fragmented regional market. The result is fierce competition, which in turn fuels price wars among providers of mobile podcast apps. Since cost is one of the key differentiators for consumers in European nations, these price wars have a significant negative impact on the market's expansion. Other factors escalating competition include shifting consumer preferences for fresh, entertaining content. Vendors must consistently update their playlists and other content to match the shifting consumer preferences. Vendors must invest in new content strategies, designs, and technological advancements in order to provide updated podcast collections. Furthermore, technological advancements are necessary for the ongoing creation of fresh and original content. In a fiercely competitive market, failing to adapt to users' changing preferences could cost vendors time, money, and overall market value, which could have an effect on how quickly the market in question grows over the forecast period.

Key Trends- The advent of smart speakers are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the low-profit margins of vendors are huge challenges in front of the industry.

Advent of smart speakers: Advanced streaming features are available on SONOS and Samsung smart speakers. With the multi-room listening feature, these speakers enable people to listen to podcasts throughout the house, and they can be managed using iOS and Android apps on a mobile device. Users of these speakers can voice-control audio content changes thanks to voice access, another feature. Users can easily play podcasts with the assistance of such features by accessing their podcast libraries. For example, the HomePod smart speaker from Apple has music commands that are specifically made to work with a monthly Apple Music subscription. Users are able to use Siri to play podcasts or BeatsOne radio. Some makers of smart speakers are concentrating on diversifying their product lineups by releasing new models. As an illustration, Sony Corporation. The SRS-RA3000 from (Sony) was introduced in Europe. Technological advancements by consumer electronics producers are encouraging for the European podcast market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The podcast market in Europe report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Audioboom Group plc, Block Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., CBS Interactive Inc., Deezer SA, Funkwhale, Guardian News and Media Ltd., hearthis.at, iHeartMedia Inc., Jamendo SA, Jango, Maple Media LLC, Mixcloud Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sorted Ventures Ltd., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, and Spotify Technology SA.



Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan at USD 5,000

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook, the market is classified into interviews, conversational, solo, panels, and repurposed content.

By Genre Outlook, the market is classified into news and politics, society and culture, comedy, sports, and others.

Related Reports:

The background music market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 421.73 million. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the demand for background music in the retail sector, the growing use of background music in public spaces, and increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (music streaming and AV system), end-user (hospitality, retail, commercial buildings, public infrastructure, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The music streaming market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31,101.37 million. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including an increasing preference for music streaming services, rising Internet and smartphone penetration, and an increase in mobile ads that drive revenue for music streaming apps. This music streaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (free and paid), end-user (individual users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The stock music market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 664.36 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the rising adoption of the subscription model, the increasing adoption of digital music, and the popularity of audio and video streaming. This report extensively covers market segmentation by license model (royalty-free and rights managed), end-user (television, film, radio, advertising, and others), and geography North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Podcast Market Scope In Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,127.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Audioboom Group plc, Block Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., CBS Interactive Inc., Deezer SA, Funkwhale, Guardian News and Media Ltd., hearthis.at, iHeartMedia Inc., Jamendo SA, Jango, Maple Media LLC, Mixcloud Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sorted Ventures Ltd., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, and Spotify Technology SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Genre



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Podcast market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Podcast market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Genre Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Interviews - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Interviews - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Interviews - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Interviews - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Interviews - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Conversational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Conversational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Conversational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Conversational - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Conversational - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Solo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Solo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Solo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Solo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Solo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Repurposed content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Repurposed content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Genre - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Genre - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Genre

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Genre



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Genre

7.3 News and politics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on News and politics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on News and politics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on News and politics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on News and politics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Society and culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Society and culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Comedy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Comedy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Comedy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Comedy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Comedy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Genre

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Genre ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market opportunity by Genre ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 81: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 82: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 84: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 102: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 106: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 108: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 109: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 110: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 111: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 112: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 113: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Audioboom Group plc

Exhibit 129: Audioboom Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Audioboom Group plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Audioboom Group plc - Key offerings

12.7 Block Inc.

Exhibit 132: Block Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Block Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Block Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Block Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 British Broadcasting Corp.

Exhibit 136: British Broadcasting Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: British Broadcasting Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: British Broadcasting Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 CBS Interactive Inc.

Exhibit 139: CBS Interactive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: CBS Interactive Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: CBS Interactive Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Deezer SA

Exhibit 142: Deezer SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Deezer SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Deezer SA - Key news



Exhibit 145: Deezer SA - Key offerings

12.11 Guardian News and Media Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 iHeartMedia Inc.

Exhibit 150: iHeartMedia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: iHeartMedia Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: iHeartMedia Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: iHeartMedia Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Maple Media LLC

Exhibit 154: Maple Media LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Maple Media LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Maple Media LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 157: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sorted Ventures Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Sorted Ventures Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sorted Ventures Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Sorted Ventures Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

Exhibit 164: SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 165: SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.17 Spotify Technology SA

Exhibit 167: Spotify Technology SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio