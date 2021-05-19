Podcast Market in Europe to grow by USD 630.25 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet, the increase in the number of subscription services, and the growth in mobile advertisement spending will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The podcast market in Europe is segmented as below:

Geography

o Spain

o Sweden

o UK

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

o Interviews

o Conversational

o Solo

o Panels

o Repurposed content

Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the podcast market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Audioboom Group Plc, British Broadcasting Corp., Deezer SA, Guardian Media Group Plc, SoundCloud Ltd., and Spotify Technology SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the podcast market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Podcast Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the podcast market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the podcast market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the podcast market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the podcast market vendors in Europe

