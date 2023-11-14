Podcast Market Size in Europe to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional companies. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe podcast market is estimated to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.5%. The podcast market in Europe is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer podcast market in Europe are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Audioboom Group plc, Block Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., CBS Interactive Inc., Deezer SA, Funkwhale, Guardian News and Media Ltd., hearthis.at, iHeartMedia Inc., Jamendo SA, Jango, Maple Media LLC, Mixcloud Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sorted Ventures Ltd., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, and Spotify Technology SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Podcast Market in Europe 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Alphabet Inc: The company offers podcasts such as The School of greatness and maintenance phase.

The company offers podcasts such as The School of greatness and maintenance phase. Amazon.com Inc : The company offers podcasts such as Amazon music podcast.

: The company offers podcasts such as Amazon music podcast. Apple Inc: The company offers podcasts such as iTunes podcasts

Impactful driver- Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet

Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet Key Trend - Advent of smart speakers

- Advent of smart speakers Major Challenges - Intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the interviews segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main factors which is fuelling the growth of this segment is the increase in the spread of the Internet which has created opportunities to listen to interviews while driving. The interview segment will also be fuelled by the ability of blind people to listen to celebrities and influential speakers without worrying about context from a visual perspective. As a result, it allows listeners to replay the interview at their desired pace as well as slow down or speed up the pace as needed to clearly understand what the interviewee is saying. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the marekt growth during the forecast period.

Europe Podcast Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.5% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.23

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by type

7 Market Segmentation by genre

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

