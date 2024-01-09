Podcast Market size to grow by USD 15.70 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Audacy Inc., Apple Inc., and Acast, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The podcast market is estimated to grow by USD 15.70 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.08%. The podcast market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer podcast market are Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Acast, Apple Inc., Audacy Inc., Audioboom Group Plc, Automattic Inc., Blubrry Podcasting, Buzzsprout, Castbox, Castos Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Liberated Syndication, Overcast Radio LLC, Patreon Inc., Podbean, Podomatic Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, Spotify Technology SA, Substack Inc., Transistor Inc., and TuneIn Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Podcast Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Acast, Apple Inc. - The company offers podcasts such as AWS Podcast for developers and IT professionals looking for the latest news and trends in storage, security, infrastructure, serverless, and others.

The company offers podcasts such as AWS Podcast for developers and IT professionals looking for the latest news and trends in storage, security, infrastructure, serverless, and others. Apple Inc. - The company offers podcasts such as Apple Podcasts is an audio streaming service and media player.

The company offers podcasts such as Apple Podcasts is an audio streaming service and media player. Audacy Inc. - The company offers podcasts, such as Cadence13, which is a studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production.

The company offers podcasts, such as Cadence13, which is a studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 52% during the forecast period. There is an influential presence of the region in several areas, such as content production, consumption trends, marketing strategies, and the proliferation of podcasting platforms. Moreover, there are numerous talented podcast producers, production businesses, and media organizations that have proved themselves as leader of their sector within the region.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- The podcast market growth is due to several key drivers. The rising abundance of podcasting platforms notably drives the rise. These platforms cater to podcast hosts and listeners, offering a diverse range of audio equipment, editing software, and RSS feeds for seamless content delivery. Moreover, the incorporation of episode scripts, sponsorships, advertising revenue, and subscription models, along with the expansion of podcast networks, further boosts the industry's exponential growth.

The podcast market growth is due to several key drivers. The rising abundance of podcasting platforms notably drives the rise. These platforms cater to podcast hosts and listeners, offering a diverse range of audio equipment, editing software, and RSS feeds for seamless content delivery. Moreover, the incorporation of episode scripts, sponsorships, advertising revenue, and subscription models, along with the expansion of podcast networks, further boosts the industry's exponential growth. Key Trend - An emerging trend boosting the podcast market's evolution is the increased reliance on data analytics tools. These tools, integrated into podcast analytics platforms, enable targeted content and advertising. By leveraging SEO for podcasts and social media marketing, podcasters optimize outreach via podcast directories, guest interviews, and live podcasting. Additionally, by focusing on content niches, employing voice-over artists, crafting compelling audio dramas, and improving listener engagement, podcasters explore new avenues like podcast merchandising to elevate their impact and reach.

- An emerging trend boosting the podcast market's evolution is the increased reliance on data analytics tools. These tools, integrated into podcast analytics platforms, enable targeted content and advertising. By leveraging SEO for podcasts and social media marketing, podcasters optimize outreach via podcast directories, guest interviews, and live podcasting. Additionally, by focusing on content niches, employing voice-over artists, crafting compelling audio dramas, and improving listener engagement, podcasters explore new avenues like podcast merchandising to elevate their impact and reach. Major Challenges - Intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences. Community building and podcast festivals face challenges due to varying mobile podcasting experiences and the complexity of cross-narrative podcasts. Moreover, podcast training initiatives and transcription services encounter obstacles in ensuring podcast accessibility. Addressing these challenges necessitates industry-wide collaboration to refine offerings and enhance accessibility, thereby overcoming barriers to sustained market growth.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the market is classified into interviews, conversational, solo, panels, and repurposed content. The interviews segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Podcasting provides a flexible platform for individuals to engage in an enormous range of topics, from business and technology to entertainment and well-being. In addition, in which interviews are conducted between the host and a variety of guests such as experts, industrialists, celebrities, or ordinary people with interesting experiences, interview podcasts offer entertaining conversations.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The global mobile vocal booth market size is estimated to grow by USD 123.73 million between 2023 and 2028. The market is at a compound annual growth rate of 5.35%.

The background music market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 421.73 million.

Podcast Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.08% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, Sweden, Spain, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio