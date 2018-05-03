Podcast: Mohammed Vaid, CEO of Simplify Healthcare featured on the Health Business Group Podcast

Healthcare is complex, fragmented and highly regulated, resulting in many little-known intricacies for Health Plans as they strive for excellence and outstanding services. Despite technology advances on many fronts, many Health Plans still use Word/Excel and email to run critical aspects of their businesses, increasing administrative costs and the risk of penalties while slowing the quote-to-card process.

In this podcast, Mohammed discusses a number of challenges faced by Health Plans and shares his perspective on various available solutions and much more. Being a solution expert himself, his vision is to SIMPLIFY the Healthcare industry by providing industry's best administrative solutions to Health Plans. The "Helping Health Plans with Administrative Automation" podcast provides valuable insights into Health Plans' everyday struggles, what all approaches have been taken to address their concerns and Simplify Healthcare's role in overcoming these challenges.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare (formerly The Most Group) is a rapidly growing technology solution company that addresses the toughest challenges facing Health Plans in today's competitive marketplace. Simplify Healthcare was named the sole leader in IDC's Health Plan Product/Plan Benefit Configuration Solutions Vendor Assessment in 2016, was voted the Best Newcomer for 2014 at the Healthcare IT Summit and won the Corp!2016 Technology Innovation award.

For more information about Simplify Healthcare, visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com

