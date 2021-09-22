Podcast Powerhouse Platform, Amaze Media Labs, Expands its Sports Podcast Network Division With the Launch of the Pigskin Podcast Network and the Basketball Podcast Network

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaze Media Labs, an innovator in the podcast industry, is expanding its imprint in sports podcast networks with the launch of two new networks. The Pigskin Podcast Network and The Basketball Podcast Network will join the already successful The Hockey Podcast Network providing over 130 top-quality podcasts.

The launch of The Pigskin Podcast Network comes at the perfect time, at the beginning of the 2021 NFL Season. The network will consist of nearly 40 podcasts covering the NFL, College Football, Football Betting, and Fantasy Football.

"This year, we saw explosive growth in The Hockey Podcast Network, and we are super excited to bring that same community-based foundation to other sports markets with the launch of The Basketball Podcast Network and The Pigskin Podcast Network," said Dylan Keyzer, Director of Amaze Media Labs Sports Podcast Division. "We believe we can make a positive impact for fans and podcast listeners across North America and globally."

The Basketball Podcast Network features over 25 podcasts. It is rounded out by top charting shows, including The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Podcast, The Spurscast the top San Antonio Spurs podcast, and The Grizz Weekly Grind hosted by Memphis Grizzlies TV play-by-play man Pete Pranica.

"It has been a thrill to watch the growth and communities that surround our hockey shows, and we are ecstatic to replicate that with basketball and football. We can't wait to interact with fans, fantasy players, and bettors from all around the world," Keyzer continued.

The Hockey Podcast Network , which Amaze Media Labs acquired in 2020, has become one of the leaders in hockey content, producing over 45 NHL-themed podcasts and 18 original hockey content-themed shows. The network is highlighted by podcasts such as Tales With TR: A Hockey Podcast hosted by former Montreal Canadien Terry Ryan, which is a top-ten hockey podcast in Canada, as well as the top daily hockey betting podcast The Ice Guys. The network's success has allowed it to bring on major partners like DraftKings , one of its founding sponsors.

With its expanding footprint with sports podcast networks combined with the production of multiple leading branded podcast series, Amaze Media Labs has established itself as a leading podcast platform.

