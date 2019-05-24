Podcaster Ashley Stahl and Lifestyle Blogger CeCe Olisa to Speak at 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference Presented by The MGM Resorts Foundation

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual Women's Leadership Conference is pleased to announce for this year's conference two dynamic speakers with distinctive, intriguing career paths – Ashley Stahl, a national security professional turned millennial-focused podcaster and career coach; and CeCe Olisa, a lifestyle blogger who celebrates body positivity and advocates for plus size women. The conference will be held Aug. 5 & 6 at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Ashley Stahl

Through schooling Ashley prepared to be a counterterrorism professional; as a defense contractor she led operations for the Pentagon's Ministry of Defense Advisors, and has led intelligence analysts in the private sector protecting global personnel and other assets from security threats in hostile international environments. In 2013 she was named by Diplomatic Courier Magazine and Young Professionals in Foreign Policy a "Top 99 Foreign Policy Leader Under 33." When her profession of choice did not yield total satisfaction, she sought additional avenues.

Ashley is a career coach, podcaster, speaker and entrepreneur. Through her firm Ashley International, Inc. she coaches clients on how to build their confidence and master the job hunt, or launch successful service-based businesses. Her online course, the Job Offer Academy, has a methodology that has helped more than 6,500 job seekers land offers in 30 countries. Ashley also hosts inspirational guests each week on her show, the "You Turn" Podcast, with the intention of helping her listeners elevate their confidence in work and love. She is a columnist for Forbes, and her work has been featured on TEDx and in the Wall Street Journal, SELF, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and many other publications.

CeCe Olisa

CeCe is a lifestyle blogger and YouTuber known for her blog "Plus Size Princess" and self-titled YouTube channel. She has gained tens of thousands of fans blogging about dating, beauty, travel and fitness. She is co-founder of theCURVYcon, a convention celebrating body positivity and plus size fashion during New York Fashion Week. CeCe also creates popular plus size workout videos on her YouTube channel and encourages women to exercise because they love – not hate ‒ their bodies.

CeCe has appeared in many public spaces and adheres to her motto, "Don't wait on your weight to live the life you want." She was also named as one of the "Top 10 New York Fashion Bloggers" by WhoWhatWear, and a "Person Who Proves You Can Be Fit At Any Size" by MTV.com.

"At this year's WLC we are going to explore in-depth issues such as lack of self-confidence and fear that prevent us from taking on challenges or making changes that would advance our professional and personal lives," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer at MGM Resorts International. "Not only negative self-talk but also negative self-image and lack of body positivity can be major stumbling blocks. We are excited to tackle these common mental barriers, for both men and women, this summer during the conference."

Conference background:

The 2019 Women's Leadership Conference registration is $549 which includes the two-day conference and all workshops and lectures, a networking reception, and continental breakfasts and lunches catered by MGM Grand Conference Center. Time is also allotted for attendees to build key professional relationships with others.

The mission of WLC is to provide women, and men who attend, the developmental tools they need to continuously advance their lives and careers. Through WLC women from all walks of life are offered a variety of ways to impact their personal and professional lives, including networking opportunities, educational workshops and exposure to other women who can serve as role models, heroes or mentors.

The conference will offer a wide range of learning opportunities, career guidance and personal growth tools, including:

Exposure to diverse and nationally recognized speakers and accomplished women role models

Two days of career-oriented workshops that will give women hands-on opportunities to develop skills based on their career needs

Three distinct learning tracks: Emerging Leaders, Emerging Executives and Executives

WLC is open to women of all ethnicities, professions/occupations and social backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support them. The MGM Resorts Foundation is the conference's Presenting Sponsor. Each year proceeds from the conference after costs, are donated to one or more local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of women and children.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies who share the vision and goals of this conference. Sponsors include, but are not limited to: Aristocrat Technologies, Bank of America, Caesars Entertainment, Cox Communications, IGT, Prudential. For more information about WLC, please visit mgmresortsfoundation.org/WLC.

About The MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified non-profit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE The MGM Resorts Foundation

Related Links

http://mgmresortsfoundation.org

