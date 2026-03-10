Podcaster Entrepreneur Publishes Inspiring Book on Family Values and Leadership

Phillip Hogan released Relentless Excellence: A Story of Family, Business-Building, and Value-Driven Leadership on February 26, 2026.

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Hogan, MSW, MPA, president and CEO of Signing Services of America, LLC, a nationwide notary signing service company, has released his debut book, Relentless Excellence: A Story of Family, Business-Building, and Value-Driven Leadership.

Phillip's parents instilled a strict work ethic in him as he worked for the family's businesses: a Harlem stationery store and a newspaper business that delivered to the New York City 5 boroughs and Long Island. From his time in the Navy, to being an addiction counselor, to establishing a non-profit for previously incarcerated men, to founding Signing Services of America, Phillip has strived for excellence in all parts of his life. The lessons he learned in his youth continue to ring true in everything he does.

"These early entrepreneurial experiences informed the trajectory of my life. At every turn, my parents were teaching me valuable skills and sharing wisdom. I didn't fully understand the lessons at the time, but as I got older, these values kicked in automatically. As people, we are the product of our formative experiences."

From small business owners to C-suite executives, Phillip's mission is to pass this standard of excellence on to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Phillip founded Signing Services of America (SSA) in 2016, providing remote signings for clients across the country. In 2022, SSA was the 30th fastest-growing company in the Southeast according to Inc. He is the host of Closing Market Weekly, sharing his insights on the U.S. mortgage and real estate closing industry. As a prostate cancer survivor, he's been an active philanthropist on behalf of the Georgia Prostate Cancer Coalition and an ambassador for the Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia. Beyond business and philanthropy, Phillip is certified Master Scuba Diver and has a passion for underwater photography, maintaining that same standard of excellence in his art as he does in his business.

Relentless Excellence, published by BrightRay Publishing, can be found on Goodreads and purchased on Amazon in eBook and paperback editions.

