Podcaster/Concept Expert Proves American Baseball Originated in the USA, Not Europe

"The year 1884 is the true beginning of American baseball. That's when the essence of the sport is all there." Tweet this

That is significant because the word base (found in books dating all the way back to 1744) has been used by researchers to push-and-prove that the origin of baseball is found in Europe . Not so fast, Mr. Perez suggests—in fact, the proof is in the very illustrations historians are using to make their Euro-centric case. That fact is shocking— a "You're out!" call by the podcast umpire. What those illustrate as bases are not bases. In fact, real baseball bases were first developed here in the USA , not Europe , Winston shows.



—which most historians have also used to make their case that the English game of Rounders is Baseball's source—is actually a contrived-entry and a publisher's marketing tactic. Not history. In another intriguing find, Winston states that American Baseball is not even American baseball until 38 years after the first or second official baseball game was played in the U.S.A. The difference? Baseball pitching: "The Kentucky Derby is not about cow racing, it's about horse racing," Winston emphatically states. "…1884 is the true beginning of American baseball. That's when the essence of the sport is all there. That is why Europe is not the source of American baseball."

The Obvious Isn't uses what some call the missing discipline called concept modeling—one founded by Winston and based on how the abstract world actually works—to get to the core or essence of anything and perfect it.

First book (due April 7th) in a series is called: The Obvious Isn't…in Baseball. Why Baseball Comes from the USA. Not Europe.

Mr. Perez is the author of a ground-breaking and award winning book (and a semi-finalist in the BookLife Prize— with a 9 out of 10 rating), called Concerning the Nature and Structure of Concept, which defines and explains this new discipline—one grounded in the difference between ideas and concepts to explain why things fail and other things succeed. Mr. Perez says this core discipline is a way for those with ideas, films, businesses or technology, can get to the essence of their project and perfect it. A BlueInk reviewer called his book "a startling fresh perspective on our world."

