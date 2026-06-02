Podcasting Secrets Surpasses 2.5 Million Views and Listens Across 121 Countries as PodUp's Official Podcast

Weekly show hosted by PodUp CEO Nathan Gwilliam covers podcast strategy, growth, and monetization for entrepreneurs and creators

REXBURG, Idaho, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcasting Secrets, the official podcast of PodUp, has surpassed 2.5 million views and listens across YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@podcasting-secrets), Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon Music, and other platforms, reaching listeners in 121 countries since launching in 2023.

Some Notable Guests of Podcasting Secrets Nathan - Host of Podcasting Secrets

"Podcasting Secrets exists to give entrepreneurs and creators a weekly window into what successful podcasters are actually doing to grow their shows and generate real revenue," said Nathan Gwilliam, host of Podcasting Secrets and CEO of PodUp. "Every episode is a conversation with a successful podcaster who has actually done it, not someone who just talks about theory."

Notable guests include:

Gary Arndt - Host of Everything Everywhere Daily, an educational podcast with 1.5 million monthly downloads

Rob Walch - Podcasting Hall of Fame inductee, VP of Podcaster Relations at Libsyn, and host of The Feed Podcast

Chris Christensen - Podcasting Hall of Fame inductee and host of the Amateur Traveler Podcast

Joanna Penn - New York Times bestselling author and host of The Creative Penn Podcast

J.J. Peterson - Head of StoryBrand and co-host of the chart-topping Building a StoryBrand Podcast with Donald Miller

John Biewen - Host of Scene on Radio, a two-time Peabody Award-nominated podcast from Duke University

Stephen Woessner - CEO of Predictive ROI and host of Onward Nation with 1,000+ episodes

Gino Barbaro - co-founder of Jake & Gino and bestselling author of Wheelbarrow Profits

Jason Fitzgerald - 2:39 marathoner, USATF-certified running coach, and host of The Strength Running Podcast

Marc Aflalo - SiriusXM host of YourTechReport and the youngest Program Director in Canadian broadcasting history

Pete A Turner - Former US Army counterintelligence agent and host of the Break It Down Show with 2,000+ episodes

Krystal Proffitt - Podcast coach, content strategist, and host of The Proffitt Podcast with 500+ episodes

Karen Yankovich - LinkedIn expert and host of the Good Girls Get Rich Podcast

Shaheen Mazloom - CEO of Versa Business Systems, host of the Versa Business Tips Podcast, and facilitator of over $1 billion in business capital

Mischa Zvegintzov - Host of the Table Rush Talk Show, ranked in the top 1.5% of podcasts worldwide

Rhea Wong - Nonprofit fundraising expert and host of Nonprofit Lowdown

Hosted by Nathan Gwilliam and available at PodcastingSecrets.com, the Podcasting Secrets show releases weekly episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, iHeart, and other audio, video, and social channels. Each episode features interviews with successful podcasters and industry experts sharing strategies on topics such as niche selection, guest booking, audience growth, monetization, and content distribution across audio, video, blogs, newsletters, and social media. Subscribers receive free access to the 101 Podcasting Secrets guide.

Podcasting Secrets is produced using PodUp (https://podup.com/), an all-in-one podcasting platform with 60+ integrated tools including 18 AI-powered capabilities, built over six years by serial entrepreneur Nathan Gwilliam and his team. PodUp combines recording, editing, AI-powered content creation, website and blog generation, syndication, monetization, and analytics into one system designed to help podcasters create, grow, and monetize their shows.

The show is produced by PodAllies (https://podallies.com/), a full-service done-for-you podcast production and marketing agency and a service of PodUp Inc. PodAllies handles audio and video editing, website development, content syndication, blog and transcript creation, social media repurposing, and monetization for its clients, and has surpassed 1,100 episodes produced since launching in October 2023.

Gwilliam is a serial entrepreneur with three successful exits. At Deseret Digital Media, he led a strategy that took the organization's combined social follows past 130 million, up from under 100,000.

To subscribe and access free podcasting resources, visit PodcastingSecrets.com.

About Podcasting Secrets:

Podcasting Secrets is the official podcast of PodUp, hosted by Nathan Gwilliam. The show releases weekly episodes covering podcast strategy, growth, and monetization for entrepreneurs and creators. Visit PodcastingSecrets.com.

Media Contact:

Nathan Gwilliam | [email protected] | (208) 408-0000

SOURCE PodUp