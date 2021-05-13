Podcastle Democratizes Podcast Production, Bringing Advanced Audio Technology to the Masses

Powerful all-in-one online platform for podcasters to create, enhance and distribute their podcasts; 150K+ users already testing new feature set

YEREVAN, Armenia, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podcastle, the AI-powered audio content creation platform, today announced the launch of its new production tools, which enables creators to convert text into podcasts in seconds; create new audio content from video, voice and text; and edit audio with high production quality. With more than 100,000 active users and growing quickly, the company's platform can help bloggers, podcasters, journalists, newsletter creators, educators, marketers, or anyone else who wants to easily create, edit and publish production-ready sound. The news comes after the company announced its Seed financing led by Sierra Ventures late last year.

The market for audio content and the rise of new, popular platforms like Clubhouse continues to grow rapidly, with burgeoning demand for podcasts, audio books, and audio content in general, especially among Gen Z, bloggers and marketers. According to the Infinite Dial 2021® from Edison Research and Triton Digital, 28% of the U.S. population (ages 12 and up) are now weekly podcast listeners, and 62% listen to online audio each week. In 2020, an estimated 100 million people listened to a podcast at least once a month with the number expected to grow by at least 25% next year.

To help meet the growing demand for audio content, Podcastle offers a full suite of tools and features, with the goal of being a one-stop-shop to help people create and edit audio content faster and more easily, including:

An Audio Editor that's fast and easy to use

that's fast and easy to use Text-to-podcast feature that automatically converts text into podcasts using natural-sounding, AI-powered voices

feature that automatically converts text into podcasts using natural-sounding, AI-powered voices Video-to-audio feature that enables easy upload and conversion of video files into audio transcripts, which helps SEO and marketing

feature that enables easy upload and conversion of video files into audio transcripts, which helps SEO and marketing Many more AI-powered features, including: noise cancellation, audio correction, audio editing via text edits

"Everyone has something important to say. Our goal is to remove barriers so that people can focus on creating interesting content and not have to worry about complex or expensive software to do it," said Artavazd Yeritsyan, founder and CEO of Podcastle. "Although many tools have come onto the market for photo and video editing, audio technologies have been less accessible. We believe that audio will continue to be one of the fastest-growing and influential categories in storytelling."

A "productivity hack" loved by TikTokers, Podcastle is available for free and as a subscription. The basic Storyteller package costs $11.99 per month. Podcastle Pro costs $23.99 per month. To learn more, visit www.podcastle.ai.

See a video of how Podcastle works here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDo9hy79cQE

About Podcastle

Podcastle is an AI-powered audio content creation platform that helps podcasters, bloggers, journalists, content marketers, educators, and other content creators to convert their text content to audio, edit audio content, and achieve production-quality sound within seconds. The company's goal is to democratize access to audio content tools and serve as a one-stop-shop web studio for professional-sounding audio editing. To learn more, visit Podcastle.ai

