PodcastOne Acquires Exclusive Distribution And Sales Rights For 'The Dr. Gundry Podcast'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading podcast platform PodcastOne , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive") announced today that it has acquired the exclusive distribution and sales rights for the riveting and insightful health and wellness podcast "The Dr. Gundry Podcast," reaching over 22 million people each year.

Available now on PodcastOne , LiveXLive and wherever podcasts are heard, "The Dr. Gundry Podcast", hosted by New York Times best-selling author of The Plant Paradox , Dr. Steven Gundry, strengthens the health and wellness programming already available from PodcastOne.

"I'm proud for The Dr. Gundry Podcast to now be part of PodcastOne. Its robust podcasting network is a great platform to continue to empower listeners and share the knowledge and tools to help people live their best life," said Dr. Steven Gundry.

Each week on "The Dr. Gundry Podcast," Dr. Steven Gundry arms listeners with the tools needed to boost personal energy and vitality, transform gut health, and even increase their lifespan — no matter their age. The podcast is dedicated to helping you live a longer, happier, and more fulfilling life, by empowering you with the tools and knowledge you need. Dr. Gundry interviews the world's leading health experts to glean life-changing insights and offers the most cutting-edge wellness advice with his topical lectures.

Dr. Gundry's podcast bolsters PodcastOne's growing list of top reviewed and sought-after programming aimed at information seeking audiences and joins hugely successful shows from hosts ranging from Dr. Drew and Jordan Harbinger to Adam Carolla and Charlie Kirk.

"Dr. Gundry is a world-renowned surgeon and advocate for better health. Through his entertaining personal style, his one-of-a-kind interviews, and practical advice, his podcast helps people grow and live their best life. We are excited to help his audience take their journey with Dr. Gundry to new heights," said PodcastOne's CEO Peter Morris.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Steven Gundry, M.D. is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, medical device inventor, four-time New York Times best-selling author and one of the world's leading experts on the microbiome and lectin-free diet, as explained in his 2017 book, The Plant Paradox. He practices Restorative Medicine seven days a week at his waitlist-only clinics in California: International Heart and Lung Institute in Palm Springs and The Center for Restorative Medicine in Santa Barbara. Dr. Gundry is also the co-founder of Gundry MD , a wellness brand of food and supplements. His upcoming book, The Energy Paradox, releases March 2021. He lives with his wife Penny and their three dogs in Montecito and Palm Springs, California.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX).

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

LiveXLive / PodcastOne IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

