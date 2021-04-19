PodcastOne and CBS News, Emmy Nominated Journalist Claire St. Amant Team for 'Final Days on Earth' Podcast

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX ), announced today the highly anticipated launch of the latest podcast from their slate of true crime programming, Final Days on Earth, from longtime CBS News journalist and producer Claire St. Amant premiering on PodcastOne on April 20, 2021. PodcastOne's existing True Crime programming includes A&E's Cold Case, Reelz TV's Autopsy, Court Junkie, First Degree and American Nightmare. Final Days on Earth is available on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard.

Final Days on Earth with Claire St. Amant is an investigative podcast franchise from Cold Case Productions. Each season examines mysterious deaths that have elements of an accident, murder, or suicide – and sometimes all three. On Season 1: The Life and Death of Dammion Heard, experienced crime producer St. Amant investigates the baffling disappearance and mysterious death of Texas state champion wrestler Dammion Heard. Dammion was a college freshman at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado when he disappeared after a party with his wrestling teammates in March of 2014.

In this 12-part season, St. Amant's thorough reporting gives listeners a front row seat to a compelling case where nothing is as simple as it seems. The podcast utilizes 47 different police interviews with witnesses from the party and Dammion's friends in 2014, as well as over 30 original interviews St. Amant conducted from 2019 to 2021. In the end, the audience will have all the tools they need to reach their own conclusion about what happened to Dammion Heard, and who - if anyone - is responsible for his death.

"PodcastOne is excited to add Final Days on Earth, and the compelling story of Dammion Heard told in season one, to our growing slate of true crime podcasts. Claire's background in investigative journalism and her ability to uncover new and key elements in this case was extraordinary, and I cannot wait for audiences to be able to hear this podcast," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"As I dug into Dammion's case, I couldn't believe how many twists and turns it took," St. Amant said. "Thanks to the new witnesses and information I've found, I believe Dammion's friends and family are closer than ever to the answers they have been looking for since his untimely death over seven years ago."

Final Days on Earth is the first podcast developed by Cold Case Productions, an independent media company co-founded by Sharon Richards and St. Amant, who is the writer, producer and host of Final Days on Earth. She has been working the case since 2014, dating back to her days in local media, when Dammion's story first broke. Richards, an experienced talent acquisition executive, is the co-executive producer of the podcast. Veteran news producer Lucy L. Scott is the editorial consultant for Season 1. Original theme music is composed and performed by Riley Simmons.

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festival concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

