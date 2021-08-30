PodcastOne And Emmy Award-Winning Creator Doug Ellin Partner To Launch Hollywood Wayz Podcast/Vodcast With Actress/Rapper BRE-Z

On Hollywood Wayz , the Emmy Award-winning creator of one of the most iconic examples of how to live and die in LA, the hit HBO series Entourage, Doug Ellin and rapper and actress BRE-Z ( All American , Empire ) take you on a guided tour of Los Angeles exploring where to eat, where to meet, how to see and be seen and how to make it or how to break in the land of glitz and glamour in the pursuit of the ultimate Hollywood dream of fame and fortune. From the perspectives of a middle class outsider from Long Island, NY, to one of the most sought after producers in town, and Philadelphia to Atlanta transplant who worked her way up in the music and television businesses, Ellin and BRE-Z are going to chat with writers, actors, producers, cinematographers, musicians, restaurateurs and everyone in between - from the top of the ladder to the bottom rung - to give listeners a full picture of how this town and the business of Hollywood are really run.

"I wanted to find someone to partner with who had a completely different path and perspective than me. Someone with a unique story and voice, and I feel very fortunate to have found that in the super talented BRE-Z," said Ellin.

"Doug and BRE-Z come from different backgrounds and eras and despite this contrast in their upbringings and experiences, they have a natural chemistry and cadence in the studio. They bring the audience along for the ride, and I think it will be a podcast listeners will be interested in and will learn from," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Doug Ellin and BRE-Z are the latest top-tier talent to join the expanding all-star PodcastOne roster. LiveXLive's talent-first platform will help connect and amplify Doug and BRE-Z's passionate fanbase through merchandise, licensing, NFTs and live events. Additionally, Doug's unique talent to find and build brands aligns well with LiveXLive's flywheel - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact - through music, pop culture, arts, sports, lifestyle and exceptional content and tech across all platforms.

Emmy Award-winning creator of HBO's iconic series Entourage (loosely based on Mark Wahlberg's life) and its 2015 film adaptation, Doug Ellin is an American screenwriter, producer, and film and television director. Raised on Long Island, NY, and a graduate of Tulane University, Ellin moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990's to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. In 1991, while working in the mailroom of New Line Cinema by day and doing amateur stand-up gigs at night, Ellin made his first short film called The Pitch. Funded by then Vice President of Newline Mike Deluca, the film starred a pre-'Friends' David Schwimmer and was acquired and aired on Showtime and earned Ellin a spot in the prestigious American Film Institute. After leaving AFI, Ellin went on to rewrite and direct two independent films, Phat Beach and Kissing a Fool which were released worldwide. In 2014, he was awarded his first Emmy for producing the ESPN documentary, "When the Garden was Eden". Ellin currently co-hosts Victory the Podcast, which received a staggering 5 million downloads in its first year of production, with Entourage actor Kevin Dillon.

Hailing from Philadelphia, BRE-Z began her music career at the age of 14, giving impromptu performances around her neighborhood which got the attention of Freeway of Roc-A-Fella's State Property. Freeway got her into the recording studio where the pint-sized rapper was able to hone her craft and begin to compose her own songs, find her musical voice, and cultivate her unique, androgynous style. Once BRE-Z finished school, she moved to Atlanta to further her music career. To make ends meet, she used the skills passed down by her father and grandfather, and she quickly became Atlanta's go-to celebrity barber, with a client list that included some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and music. BRE-Z recently released her debut single "Best of Me (featuring Lil Mo)" and her EP, "FULL CIRCLE." On television, BRE-Z is also known for her roles in the series "All American," "Empire," "Fat Camp," "Tales," "The Real'' and the television miniseries "The New Edition Story." She was also featured in the documentary "The Hip Hop World News."

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2022 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

