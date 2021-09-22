PodcastOne Announces Award Winning Judging Panel For Self Made Podcast Edition - Audio Competition To Find The Next Big Podcast Star

Kailtyn Bristowe, creator and host of Off the Vine , one of the most successful and downloaded podcasts for women. Bristowe is also current Co-host of T he Bachelorette and recently was crowned champion of Dancing with the Stars ;

creator and host of , one of the most successful and downloaded podcasts for women. Bristowe is also current Co-host of T and recently was crowned champion of ; Adam Carolla , host and Guiness World Record holder for the world's most downloaded podcast, The Adam Carolla Show. Additionally, Carolla is the former host of the iconic radio and television series Loveline ;

, host and holder for the world's most downloaded podcast, Additionally, Carolla is the former host of the iconic radio and television series ; Emmy Award-winner Doug Ellin who created the smash HBO series Entourage and host of two podcast series, Hollywood Wayz and the Victory Podcast which garnered more than 5 million downloads in its first 12 months;

who created the smash HBO series and host of two podcast series, and the which garnered more than 5 million downloads in its first 12 months; Internationally recognized broadcast journalist Jillian Hamilton who hosts the podcast Cheating: When Love Lies ;

who hosts the podcast ; Barbara Schroeder who will also serve as a mentor in addition to her judging duties. Schroeder who created the Netflix hit documentary Evil Genius and whose podcast Bad Bad Thing catapulted onto the top True Crime genre charts will provide expert insight with each of the finalists to help them hone their storytelling skills.

Rounding out the group of esteemed panelists are revered and venerated podcast industry scions and advertising industry executives James Ingrassia, Head of Client Services, Oxford Road, the leading Los Angeles-based audio ad agency; DeSha Runnels, Vice President of Media, Ad Results, the world's leading audio & podcast advertising agency; Sarah Cotenoff, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships, Podsights, the leading attribution platform for podcast advertising; John Goforth, Chief Revenue Officer, Magellan AI, the leading developer of a data and analytics platform used to analyze podcasts and organize the data; Kit Gray, Co-Founder and President of PodcastOne; and member of the Radio Hall of Fame, Norm Pattiz, Founder of PodcastOne and WestwoodOne.

Self Made Podcast Edition is driven by fans as well as the panel of judges, all listening to see who will take the top prize: a podcasting contract with PodcastOne, and a total package worth over $100,000 including promotion across the network. The competition will culminate in episodes submitted by each of the five finalists via LaunchpadOne. With over 1200 independent podcasts, LaunchpadOne is PodcastOne's free innovative podcast hosting, distribution, and monetization platform that provides an end-to-end podcast solution. A winner will then be crowned on September 30, 2021 - International Podcast Day.

Self Made Podcast Edition is the latest pop-culture competition franchise developed, produced and distributed by LiveXLive. A company with their finger always on the pulse, LiveXLive is developing a wide array of competitive franchises across multiple genres, ranging from racing, sports, music, and more. Each event will bring the best aspects of entertainment together - sports, social media influence, music, lifestyle, and technology, plus breakthrough integration through NFTs, merch, and VIP meet and greet experiences. LiveXLive recently announced it will be changing its name to LiveOne. As part of its rebrand, LiveXLive's plans to rebrand its subsidiaries and businesses as the "ONE" brand - PodcastOne, SlackerOne, PPVOne, ReactOne, StudioOne and PersonalizedMerchOne.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.38 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , Custom Personalization Solutions and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact :

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact :

[email protected]

310.601.2505

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

