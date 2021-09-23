PodcastOne Enters Into Multi-Year Contract With Baby Mamas No Drama Podcast, From Hosts MTV Stars Kailyn Lowry And Vetzabe "Vee" Rivera

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Kailyn (Kail) Lowry and Vetzabe (Vee) Rivera to provide full service production, distribution, sales and marketing for their highly downloaded and immensely popular podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama.

The two hosts who are both part of the cultural phenomenon MTV television show Teen Mom 2, launched their podcast in 2020 to share their incredible story of working through their initial dislike of each other to come together to co-parent within their blended families. Baby Mamas No Drama is a podcast where listeners can relate to the struggles and challenges of co-parenting while becoming inspired by how the two hosts have turned their failures into winning success. Nothing is off limits as the two ladies discuss a wide range of topics from lifestyle and current events, to buzzy NSFW subjects and pop culture.

"We pride ourselves at PodcastOne for providing powerful programming for women and the addition of Baby Mamas No Drama is an incredible show to add to our roster. Their built-in audience of influential millennials and decision making Gen Xers is a boon for our existing group of advertisers and a draw for potential new ones," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

With a degree in communications and dreams of someday being involved in the law profession, Kail Lowry is a jack of all trades, a New York Times Bestselling author, a host of two podcasts and mother of four children. Lowry's ability to exceed expectations in several fields has endeared her to legions of fans. Vee Rivera, is a prominent social media influencer, real estate agent and small business owner of the beauty brand - Vivid Belleza. Through the company she shares with her husband, Rivera flips houses and sells properties. She is a mom to her daughter and a bonus mom to her son.

Baby Mamas No Drama is the latest in the line of PodcastOne's varied and all-encompassing collection of podcasts. The leading podcasting network has a wide range of unique and interesting programming across multi genres including True Crime, politics, social media, sports, and entertainment. Baby Mamas is one of 36 new podcasts, bringing PodcastOne's total programming to 300 shows.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.38 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

