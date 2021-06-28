PodcastOne Grows Network Slate Of Programming With Roster Of Shows

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that it has acquired the sales and distribution rights to five podcasts Killer Genes , @lexie , Trust Me , Underworld and Walk-Ins Welcome . These additions to the PodcastOne network broadens the platform's offerings in the most popular of podcast categories: True Crime, Society & Culture and Documentary.

Two-time Emmy nominated investigative journalists Melissa McCarty and Kelly McLear host the True Crime podcast Killer Genes. With more than 30 years of true crime experience, they've travelled the country confronting accused and convicted killers while shedding light on the heartaches caused by violent acts. From serial killers to mysterious unsolved murders, even wrongful convictions, Killer Genes features revealing new evidence, new interviews and exclusive access with compelling storytelling giving a 360-degree view told by the source; the victim, their loved ones, killers, law enforcement and experts, covering both solved and unsolved cases.

@lexie is the diary of a Gen Z. Lexie Lombard spends half her life on the ground, and the other half in the clouds. This coming of age podcast will answer the real life questions, but explore your daydreams too. Lombard is a New York City based content creator and lifestyle influencer who engages her following with tales from her life in the city and the issues facing a generation.

From Lola Blanc and Meagan Elizabeth, Trust Me is a podcast about cults, extreme beliefs, and abuse of power – from two hosts who've actually lived it. Blanc is a filmmaker, actor, and musician who once believed she was bringing about the Second Coming of Christ; her Mormon-offshoot cult leader told her so. She wrote about that for Vice and is currently writing a film inspired by the experience. Meagan is a former licensed psychologist who was raised in a Christian cult in Kansas. Despite being told television, movies, and self-help were "of the devil," she currently is a successful comedy writer in Los Angeles.

Underworld, a podcast about organized crime around the world, is hosted by international journalists Danny Gold and Sean Williams. From Balkan warlords to Brooklyn wiseguys, each episode exposes the barely-visible networks that affect everyone's lives. Utilizing their journalistic experience hunting some of the world's most dangerous people, Gold and Williams show how gangs from all corners of the globe fought to the top of their food chains - and how some got cut down to size. Gold, whose work has appeared in The Wall St Journal, The Guardian, The New Yorker and Vice among others, has interviewed Al Qaeda face to face, gone to church with MS-13 in El Salvador, lived with Syrian rebels for a week and found himself caught in the middle of the Central African Republic civil war. Williams, a Berlin-based British journalist who has written for The New Yorker, GQ, Harper's, WIRED, Esquire and many others, has tracked drug kingpins through the Burmese jungle, lived with killer cops in the Philippines, and covered gangs, conflicts and insurgencies all over the world and his work on Nigerian cultists is taught to law enforcement.

On Walk-Ins Welcome, host Bridget Phetasy talks about the beautiful failures and frightening successes of her own life and the lives of her guests. She doesn't conduct interviews—she has conversations with real people about their real struggles and will remind you that we can laugh in pain and cry in joy but there's no greater mistake than hiding from it all. By embracing it all, and celebrating it with the stories she'll bring listeners, she believes that our lowest moments can be the building blocks for our eventual fulfillment. Phetasy is a digital media entrepreneur incorporating wit, compassion, and satire into themes about independence, recovery, wellness, sex, relationships, and the critical importance of dialogue in our daily civic life. As the owner and operator of Phetasy, Inc., she has built a digital media empire, leveraging existing online platforms such as Twitter and YouTube to deliver insightful and compelling commentary and observations on current events. She has been published in The Atlantic, Huffington Post, MEL Magazine, NY Daily News, Tablet Magazine, was the iconic Playboy Advisor for two years, and is currently a contributing editor at Spectator Magazine US.

"PodcastOne actively seeks unique and compelling content for our network and being able to add these shows: Killer Genes, @lexie, Trust Me, Underworld and Walk-Ins Welcome to our network is something we consider a real coup as we increase the varied genre content we make available to listeners, potential listeners and to advertisers," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. PodcastOne's existing programming includes long running and highly rated shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case, Reelz TV's Autopsy, Court Junkie, First Degree and American Nightmare. Killer Genes, @lexie, Trust Me, Underworld and Walk-Ins Welcome are available on PodcastOne, as well as Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Black Girls Texting, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts:

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.podcastone.com

