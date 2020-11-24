PodcastOne Set To Launch Wide Ranging Slate Of Shows, Including Podcasts From Rock Icon Jay Jay French, Singer And Actress Jordyn Jones And Former NFL Quarterback Ron Jaworski

Podcasts From Rock Icon Jay Jay French, Singer And Actress Jordyn Jones And Former NFL Quarterback Ron Jaworski Tweet this

Launching this fall:

The French Connection: The Music Business and Beyond

Join record producer / manager / legendary guitarist & founding member of Twisted Sister Jay Jay French as he shares stories from five decades in the industry and takes you on a rock star tour through the music business and beyond! Slated guests include Rock icons Rob Halford of Judas Priest, famed drummer Mike Portnoy, Phil Collen of Def Leppard and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

What They Don't Tell You with Jordyn Jones

Sometimes life and fame aren't always all they're cracked up to be. From ups and downs to heartbreak, failure, making it through, and successes, walk with Jordyn Jones and experience firsthand how to stay true to yourself while on your life path. Featuring conversations with special guests, answering your questions and giving advice, this is What They Don't Tell You with Jordyn Jones. Slated guests include Tik Tok influencers Sienna Mae Gomez, Jordan Beau and YouTuber and fellow PodcastOne host, Brennen Taylor.

Jaws Picks with Ron Jaworski

The #1 NFL Game Film Analyst Ron "Jaws" Jaworski is ready to take on Las Vegas – JAWS PICKS!! Ron Jaworski spent over 30 years breaking down NFL game film for ESPN, now he points that critical eye at the Vegas line. Join Jaws each week for the very best in game analysis and discussions with the brightest minds in football & entertainment! Slated guests include legendary NFL Quarterback, Peyton Manning.

"At PodcastOne we pride ourselves on the varied and wide-ranging programming we make available to listeners and potential listeners. Our broad and varied slate of shows also allows advertisers to diversify their ad spend amongst our podcasts. The addition of new shows from Jay Jay, Jordyn and Ron will help grow our ability to reach new audiences and we couldn't be more enthusiastic about their launches," said Peter Morris, CEO of PodcastOne.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Erin Brockovich, Amanda Cerney & Jacqueline Fernandez, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Autumn Calabrese, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

