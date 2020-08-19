PodcastOne Signs Amanda Cerny And Jacqueline Fernandez With A Social Media Reach Of 135 Million To Exclusive Vodcast Deal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading podcast platform PodcastOne , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), announced today that it has inked a new video podcast (Vodcast) deal with actress, model, and influencer Amanda Cerny and award-winning Bollywood actress and social media star Jacqueline Fernandez. Launching later this summer on both PodcastOne and LiveXLive's platforms, "FEELS GOOD" w/ Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez brings these two lost sisters from different sides of the world together to give global weekly inspiring news story updates alongside insightful reviews, unexpected guests, conversations about sex, dating, wellness, and culture, while delivering to audiences what 'feels good'.

"We're both so excited to be able to work with PodcastOne and the opportunity to join both of our diverse global audiences. We love what we do and to have a new platform to curate insightful conversations about wellness, culture, dating, inspiring news stories along with the occasional unexpected guest and all that...well….FEELS GOOD," said Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Cerny is one of the most popular social media stars with over 45 million followers across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and Fernandez, one of the most influential celebrities from India, has amassed an online following of well over 90 million on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. In addition to the in-network Vodcast promotion that LiveXLive and PodcastOne will do to launch the show, LiveXLive will also feature Cerny and Fernandez on their flagship news, commentary and interview show, "LiveZone", which has featured some of the world's most influential stars, including Violet Benson, Monsta X, Tinashe, The Aces, lovelytheband and Drake White.

"Amanda is one of a kind. She's smart, funny, creative and a trailblazer in her field. She's the definition of an influencer who knows what her audience likes and delivers it directly to advertisers. Jaqueline, as one of the most influential celebrities from India with a huge global fan base, brings an international flavor to the content with the same incredible talent and focus. The incredible audience for these super talented women plus the promotional resources of PodcastOne and LiveXLive will create a Vodcast that will define this new space," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive.

Together, LiveXLive and PodcastOne have dedicated efforts to lifting strong female voices to reach the millions of listeners and viewers tuned into their platforms. With over 2.1 billion downloads annually on PodcastOne's platform alone and over 81 million livestream views on LiveXLive, shows hosted by empowered women are scaling their reach and impact through Vodcasting, including shows "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe", "The LadyGang" with hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, and "Heather Dubrow's World" and "Gals on the Go". In 2020, the two companies are leading the new Vodcast trend and in early summer 2020 kicked off a Vodcast network dedicated to the format anchored by Adam Carolla's "The Adam Carolla Show".

About Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez

Amanda Cerny has cemented her spot as one of the top five most-viewed Instagram story accounts in the world. With over 1.3 million new followers a month on Instagram alone, Cerny is a top content creator on a mission to help people feel their best through compelling storytelling and viral comedic skits. Jacqueline Fernandez is considered one of India's most influential celebrities and her accolades for her acting work include award winning performances in films such as Kick and Aladin. She's also highly regarded by the beauty and fashion industry receiving several nods for her style influence from media platforms including Vogue.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Autumn Calabrese, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather and Terry Dubrow, LadyGang, Trisha Paytas, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX).

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

For LiveXLive: Factory PR

212.941.9394

[email protected]

For PodcastOne: Guttman PR

310.246.4600

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

