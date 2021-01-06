PodcastOne Signs NFL Super Bowl Champion Brett Favre, Television Personality Eric Bolling And 7-Time NBA Champion Robert Horry To All-Star Sportsnet Podcast Roster

PODCASTONE SIGNS BRETT FAVRE, ERIC BOLLING AND ROBERT HORRY Tweet this

The two men both grew up in locker rooms, and while one went on to have a Hall of Fame football career, the other became a finance professional and primetime television star after his baseball career was cut short by injury. By chance, they came together to raise awareness on opioid addiction which has impacted each of them in a different way. They immediately hit it off and soon wondered if they might have been separated at birth. Both men always find the humor in life's peaks and valleys and the two have come to have a brotherly bond.

"We are ready to rock it! Together we bring a range of experience unmatched in the podcast world. We're going to bring our fun and humorous takes on all of the current hottest topics. Whether it's the weekend's games, what news leak has surfaced, or which Kardashian is making the most money (and how) - add us to your podcast subscriptions, you won't be disappointed!" said Favre and Bolling.

Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry will debut his "The Big Shot Bob Pod" podcast on PodcastOne later this month. Listeners will hear his fresh perspective on what it takes to be the best of the best. Horry is one of only nine players in NBA league history with seven or more championships and holds the record for most playoff game appearances. He is well-known for his clutch championship game performances and mental fortitude in high intensity pressure situations.

"Being great isn't only about the accomplishments achieved on the court or playing field. Being great is about persevering through the trials and tribulations thrown in one's path and putting in the work and dedication to come out the other side a better player, a better teammate and a better person. I'm grateful for the opportunity to host my own podcast and delve into what makes an individual stand out and be great, whether in the world of sports, in the arts or in the communities where we live," said Robert Horry.

PodcastOne Founder & Chairman, Norm Pattiz, commented, "I have personally been courtside at so many Big Shot Bob game winning moments that having his podcast on PodcastOne is a genuine thrill. Brett Favre? Just look at the record, and how exciting to have him team with the outspoken Eric Bolling? We started PodcastOne's Sportsnet with Shaq, Dan Patrick and a dozen other top sports personalities and we're not resting on our laurels."

Untitled Favre Bolling Podcast

Whether they are talking about sports, pop culture, or money, it will always be raw and uncensored, never heard before but likely repeated. Listening to Aerosmith and The Eagles to set the mood, these two are ready to roll.

The Big Shot Bob Pod

Unafraid of the big moment… unafraid to take the big shot… and unafraid to ask the big questions. A 7-time NBA champion, Robert Horry performed his best when the stakes were the highest. Now he's taking a look into greatness from all walks of life, from athletes and celebrities to the personalities in our neighborhoods. Learning who superstars are behind their celebrity from all cross sections of sports and culture. And find out who inspires greatness within their family and community.

Favre, Bolling and Horry join a slate of Sportsnet programming at Podcast One featuring a list of revered athletes and award-winning talent, such as Michael Irvin, Chris Meyers, Steve Austin, Chael Sonnen, Ron Jaworski and All Balls, All Sports with Adam Carolla, all of whom bring with them robust and loyal fans from the world of live sports and events. The charismatic Favre was an advertisers' favorite during his years in professional sports with sponsors from Nike to Mastercard and a campaign for Wrangler that both boosted and revamped the clothing brand.

