PodCastOne Teams With Emmy-Award Winning Journalist And Documentarian Barbara Schroeder For The Exclusive Release Of Bad Bad Thing

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that it has teamed with writer/director Barbara Schroeder (Netflix's "Evil Genius") to produce and distribute another must-listen true crime podcast: Bad, Bad Thing, a story about love, betrayal, obsession and murder… with a twist ending. Launching June 30, 2021.

Written and hosted by Schroeder, the six episode Bad, Bad Thing tells the story of a loving wife, Jennair Gerardot, who spirals into darkness when she suspects that her husband of 24 years, Mark, is having an affair with his dynamic, younger and beautiful boss.

When Mark's lies and deceit become too much to bear, Jennair begins secretly recording the two lovers, then… she begins recording herself – to reveal exactly how - and why - she plans to exact her deadly revenge. This national headline grabbing story is told through Jennair's actual recordings, surveillance audio, selfie videos and her actual suicide letter. With insight from esteemed clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Bad Bad Thing unravels the true story of what can happen when powerful emotions like desire, betrayal and revenge take root in someone's soul.

"Bad, Bad Thing is chilling. Hearing the actual audio recordings by a woman so deeply betrayed and in despair as she plans and plots sent shivers down my spine. Barbara's extensive background in true crime storytelling combined with unbelievable, exclusive, and jaw dropping assets makes this a podcast that cannot be missed," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Schroeder, a journalist and documentary filmmaker, most recently wrote and directed the Netflix true crime series, "Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist," about an unsolved FBI case in Erie PA. She is the recipient of multiple Emmy awards for investigative journalism. "This is a case unlike any I've ever covered," says Schroeder. "Through the secret recordings Jennair Gerardot left behind, we're able to do more than just tell the story of a horrible crime. 'Bad, Bad Thing' becomes a cautionary tale about mental health and the fallout that can happen when love goes wrong."

PodcastOne's existing True Crime programming includes A&E's Cold Case, Reelz TV's Autopsy, Court Junkie, First Degree and American Nightmare. Bad, Bad Thing is available on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard.

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Black Girls Texting, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

