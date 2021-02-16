PodcastOne's LadyGang Network Partners With Black Girls Texting Podcast Hosted By Glynn Pogue, Sade Parham And Chelsea 'Pinky' Rojas

Black Girls Texting is the 6th podcast to debut on The LadyGang Network on PodcastOne. Tweet this

"We are so excited to be joining PodcastOne and LadyGang, especially since female podcasters are few and far between. The number gets even smaller when you get into female podcasters of color and even smaller when you get into Black female podcasters. We are excited to make our mark in this industry with the help of the awesome ladies of LadyGang and hope to open the door for even more women who have something to say," said Chelsea Rojas, Glynn Pogue and Sade Parham, Black Girls Texting.

"I discovered Glynn, Sade and Chelsea when they had Janelle Monae on as a guest and was instantly hooked. I reached out to them in praise for their killer show and found that they might need us at LadyGang just as much as we need their style of entertainment. There's such a symbiotic relationship between The LadyGang as a show and Black Girls Texting, it literally couldn't be more of a match made in heaven," said Keltie Knight, host and co-founder of the LadyGang podcast and network.

The LadyGang began as a mimosa brunch-inspired podcast hosted by Emmy award winning entertainment journalist Keltie Knight, designer Jac Vanek and actress Becca Tobin, when the ladies wanted to create a job for themselves that they couldn't be fired from. With that in mind, they launched something that grew beyond their imaginations. In addition to the podcast and podcast network, they have a NY Times best-selling book, a subscription box service and a merch line, a clothing line collaboration, a string of sold out live shows and in the quest to remain employed, have become a multi-million-dollar business. What began as a movement to help women feel less alone, by offering content that was unapologetic, unfiltered, and very real, has grown in the millions and become a powerhouse media brand that has also partnered with major brands, including Disney, Netflix, Anheuser-Busch, Vogue, and Chanel. The LadyGang, have been called "tastemakers" and "absolute squad goals"

Black Girls Texting is the 6th podcast to debut on The LadyGang on PodcastOne Network, which features a female-driven, all-star lineup of pop-culture, reality television and motherhood trend-setters. The podcast has been featured in mainstream magazines such as Essence and Afropunk and their brand partnerships have included the beauty brand Glossier, intimacy wellness company Babeland and activewear brand Outdoor Voices. Past guests include Janelle Monae, Lena Waithe and Amanda Seales.

About LADYGANG

The LadyGang is a celebrity-driven brand for women by women, from the minds and mouths of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek. The popular LadyGang podcast, since its inception in 2015, has boasted over 110 million downloads, making it one of the most popular podcasts for women in the world. The show has been nominated for a Webby Award, a People's Choice Award and in 2016 was named Podcast of the Year. LadyGang has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, the New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine and on Entertainment Weekly's coveted "Must List." Their first book, "Act Like a Lady," became a New York Times Instant Bestseller, a USA Today Bestseller, an Amazon Best Pick of the Month, and a Toronto Star Bestseller in Canada. They recently collaborated on their first fashion collection nationwide with Express, and in 2018 E! aired 16 episodes of the TV version of the podcast with Knight, Tobin and Vanek serving as stars and executive producers.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

For The LadyGang Network and PodcastOne

310.246.4600

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.601.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com/

