PodCo Media Networks Acquires Diecast Studios, Expands Production Operations for Scaling

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PodCo Media Networks™, Inc., a content publisher whose podcast offerings empower the voices of a new, diverse generation of business leaders, announced the acquisition of Chicago-based Diecast Studios today.

Diecast offered design and development services under one roof, combining the consistency of in-house with the resource array of an agency. Diecast CEO Chris Rajki, a serial entrepreneur, brings his vision of creating a unified brand across multiple channels to the PodCo ecosystem. PodCo is currently scaling its operations, launching original business podcasts every month such as: Opportunity Zones, FoodTech, Legal Cannabis, GovTech, Latin American Entrepreneurship, AgTech, and Sustainability. The company plans to expand to 30 podcasts over the next 18 months.

PodCo CEO Mark Reed-Edwards says, "Chris built a great creative operation, and we're thrilled to add those capabilities to our management team. His unique mix of technology operations, branding and product development expertise enhances PodCo's value proposition for both hosts and custom podcast clients."

"I'm excited to join the diverse team of innovators at PodCo," says Diecast CEO Chris Rajki. "I look forward to helping define the PodCo offerings, and crafting powerful, engaging customer experiences for both hosts and corporate clients."

About PodCo Media Networks

PodCo Media Networks is the premier source for business-oriented podcasts that reflect the broadest possible spectrum of voices and topics in today's fast-changing markets. Currently, the network is comprised of four leading podcasts- Confessions of a Marketer, #theipod Innovation Podcast, Demystifying Data and My First Job - with another 20 series in active development. With the goal of helping business people "Listen Different™," the company aims to be the choice of a new generation of listeners who choose diversity in all areas of their lives and careers.

The company's Podcast on a Platter™ system delivers a scalable turnkey solution for business experts and thought leaders who want to launch podcasts. PMN owns an expansive back catalog of business-related content that is projected to increase to 3,000 episodes within the next 18 months. Its market-tested editorial strategy and highly scalable infrastructure make it easy for creators to start, scale and monetize their podcasts. The company also offers custom podcast services to enterprises and agencies across all verticals.

Press Inquiries: Analyn Timbal, 508-439-4391, 223435@email4pr.com

SOURCE PodCo Media Networks, Inc.